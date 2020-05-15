Next up: Who earns the final starting spot on Alabama's offensive line?
We are all familiar with the stars on Alabama’s roster, but what about the players next up on the depth chart? Over the next few days, BamaInsider will be examining the Crimson Tide’s roster by looking at the backup options at each position group. Today we continue the series with the offensive line.
Projected depth chart
LT
Alex Leatherwood, senior
Kendall Randolph, redshirt junior
Javion Cohen, freshman
Damieon George, freshman
LG
Emil Ekiyor Jr., redshirt sophomore
Pierce Quick, redshirt freshman
Hunter Brannon, redshirt junior
C
Landon Dickerson, redshirt senior
Darrian Dalcourt, sophomore
Chris Owens, redshirt senior
RG
Deonte Brown, redshirt senior
Tanner Bowles, redshirt freshman
Seth McLaughlin, freshman
RT
Evan Neal, sophomore
Tommy Brown, redshirt sophomore
Amari Kight, redshirt freshman
Outlook: Alabama returns four of its five starters from last season in Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown and Evan Neal. While first-rounder Jedrick Wills Jr. is a sizable loss, Neal is expected to slide over to right tackle to fill his void this season.
If Neal does indeed move to tackle, Alabama will need to find his replacement in the interior. The Crimson Tide has several options in that regard as it can insert powerful redshirt sophomore Emil Ekiyor Jr. at left guard or switch Dickerson to left guard and insert sophomore Darrian Dalcourt at center. If Alabama elects to keep Neal at left guard, redshirt sophomore Tommy Brown could break into the starting rotation at right tackle.
Outside of that bunch, Alabama has a versatile veteran in Chris Owens, who has played at both center and tackle. Redshirt freshman Pierce Quick is a former Rivals100 prospect who can play both inside and at tackle.
Alabama was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award last season and returns one of the deepest units in the nation. While it might take some time to determine the best starting five, this should be one of the Tide’s biggest strengths moving forward.
What if Neal's not the real deal at right tackle?
