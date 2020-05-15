We are all familiar with the stars on Alabama’s roster, but what about the players next up on the depth chart? Over the next few days, BamaInsider will be examining the Crimson Tide’s roster by looking at the backup options at each position group. Today we continue the series with the offensive line.

LT

Alex Leatherwood, senior

Kendall Randolph, redshirt junior

Javion Cohen, freshman

Damieon George, freshman

LG

Emil Ekiyor Jr., redshirt sophomore

Pierce Quick, redshirt freshman

Hunter Brannon, redshirt junior

C

Landon Dickerson, redshirt senior

Darrian Dalcourt, sophomore

Chris Owens, redshirt senior

RG

Deonte Brown, redshirt senior

Tanner Bowles, redshirt freshman

Seth McLaughlin, freshman

RT

Evan Neal, sophomore

Tommy Brown, redshirt sophomore

Amari Kight, redshirt freshman

Outlook: Alabama returns four of its five starters from last season in Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown and Evan Neal. While first-rounder Jedrick Wills Jr. is a sizable loss, Neal is expected to slide over to right tackle to fill his void this season.

If Neal does indeed move to tackle, Alabama will need to find his replacement in the interior. The Crimson Tide has several options in that regard as it can insert powerful redshirt sophomore Emil Ekiyor Jr. at left guard or switch Dickerson to left guard and insert sophomore Darrian Dalcourt at center. If Alabama elects to keep Neal at left guard, redshirt sophomore Tommy Brown could break into the starting rotation at right tackle.

Outside of that bunch, Alabama has a versatile veteran in Chris Owens, who has played at both center and tackle. Redshirt freshman Pierce Quick is a former Rivals100 prospect who can play both inside and at tackle.

Alabama was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award last season and returns one of the deepest units in the nation. While it might take some time to determine the best starting five, this should be one of the Tide’s biggest strengths moving forward.