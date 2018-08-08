Alabama received a major boost to its depth at inside linebacker Wednesday as four-star Ale Kaho is set to join the Crimson Tide, according to multiple reports. Kaho, who was heavily recruited by Alabama in this year’s class was granted a full release from his scholarship at Washington earlier this week. Kaho never enrolled at Washington, making him eligible to play right away at Alabama.

“His family was really adamant that he needs to — he’s going through some stuff and he needs to be close to his family,” Washington head coach Chris Petersen said Monday. “And we get that. You’ve got to do the right thing. We wish him the best.”

Kaho, 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, was rated as the No. 82 player overall in the 2018 class. While he was listed as an outside linebacker by Rivals, he also has the capability to help Alabama’s depth inside as well.

"As a football player, I love Kaho on film. He's a hard hitter, he's aggressive, plays with a mean streak, he's smart, excellent in coverage, breaks on the ball, trusts his eyes and he has the athleticism to fly all over the field to make plays," Rivals West Coast analyst Adam Gorney said. "But he was playing against Reno competition which is not elite and he did not participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in January where he could have really staked a claim as one of the best linebackers in the country.

"If I had to guess, Kaho is going to take his time to get back on the field and get going again. He has to regain weight, have some off-the-field things settle down and then he could excel. Alabama knows how to develop linebackers as well as any program in the country. Over time, Kaho could be one of those guys. But it will probably take some time."

This story will be updated this evening