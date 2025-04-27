Premium content
Published Apr 27, 2025
Tony’s takes: Alabama will have a much busier first round next year
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

If Mock Draft Addicts Anonymous existed, I’m pretty sure my family would force me to attend the meetings. I’m not kidding. I blow through daily mock draft simulations the way a divorced dad goes through cigarettes.

And don’t expect me to stop just because this year’s NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday. Nah, now comes the good stuff.

No one has a clue about how next year’s draft will shake out. Shoot, we still aren’t completely sure who Alabama’s quarterback will be this fall. But don’t expect that to cease the ever-flowing sea of mock drafts.

And I’m here for it.

Sign me up for the way-too-early predictions and you-might-need-help mock drafts, especially with what could be an interesting Alabama draft class coming up.

After landing just two first-round selections this year, the Tide appears to have more NFL-ready talent on its roster this season. With that said, here are a few Alabama players I think will hear their names called on Day 1 in Pittsburgh next year.

