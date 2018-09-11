There were concerns surrounding the Alabama kicking game entering the 2018 season and through two games, those concerns still exist. During the first two games of the season, Alabama is 2 of 3 from field goal range and 12 of 15 kicking PATs.

Temple transfer Austin Jones who had a PFF grade of 74.0 and 53.8 over the last two seasons, has a current grade of 43.2 at Alabama and has missed three extra points and has missed one field goal from the 20-29 range. The good news is that redshirt freshmen Joseph Bulovas is 5 for 5 at extra points and hit a 39-yard field goal against Arkansas State in week two, so maybe Bulovas will be named the starter moving forward as his PFF grade is a 73.0.

"I thought we played really well in the kicking game during the first game. I don't think quite as well in the last game. I do think Joe did a good job when he went in," said Nick Saban during his Monday Press Conference before Ole Miss.



