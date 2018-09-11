Numbers Crunch: Alabama Crimson Tide Football special teams concerns
There were concerns surrounding the Alabama kicking game entering the 2018 season and through two games, those concerns still exist. During the first two games of the season, Alabama is 2 of 3 from field goal range and 12 of 15 kicking PATs.
Temple transfer Austin Jones who had a PFF grade of 74.0 and 53.8 over the last two seasons, has a current grade of 43.2 at Alabama and has missed three extra points and has missed one field goal from the 20-29 range. The good news is that redshirt freshmen Joseph Bulovas is 5 for 5 at extra points and hit a 39-yard field goal against Arkansas State in week two, so maybe Bulovas will be named the starter moving forward as his PFF grade is a 73.0.
"I thought we played really well in the kicking game during the first game. I don't think quite as well in the last game. I do think Joe did a good job when he went in," said Nick Saban during his Monday Press Conference before Ole Miss.
