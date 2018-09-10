Each Monday we take a look at the 10 biggest recruiting storylines for the Crimson Tide.

This week we break down the top prospects who competed in the Hoover vs. Thompson game.

A closer look at top performances from Alabama commitments

A breakdown of a few of the key recruits who visited the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

The latest news at the OL and wide receiver positions.

Much more!

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE UPDATE!