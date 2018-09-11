TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Unlike the turnover belt awarded to defensive players after takeaways, Alabama doesn’t hand out a prize for explosive plays on offense. Although, if the Crimson Tide does decide to start passing around a reward to its playmakers on the other side of the ball, there’s a good chance it would end up in DeVonta Smith’s possession more often than not.

Smith doesn’t care for or keep track of stats. The soft-spoken receiver sticks strictly to a team-first mantra and is the last player to sing his own praises. However, he could if he wanted to.

Through two games, Smith leads the SEC with 25.14 yards per catch. The sophomore receiver has already pulled in seven receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown, passing the 156 yards he tallied through the air during his freshman season. Five of those seven receptions have gone for more than 25 yards, including the 41-yard touchdown last week against Arkansas State.

It isn’t just a fluke either. Last year, Smith averaged 22.29 yards per catch, the most by any Alabama back with at least two catches or more. All three of the touchdowns he scored during his freshman year came from more than 25 yards out. The 41-yard game winner from Tua Tagovailoa in overtime of the national championship is the most famous. But don’t forget, Smith also had a 26-yard game-winner against Mississippi State and was on the other end of Tagovailoa’s circus throw against Vanderbilt earlier in the year.

“Our coaches always talk about making explosive plays after you catch the ball,” Smith said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do as a unit, just make explosive plays.”

