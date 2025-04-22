NFL mock draft roundup: Where Alabama players could land this week

Former Alabama players Jihaad Campbell and Jalen Milroe on the sidelines during A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Gary Cosby/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jihaad Campbell, LB

ESPN — No. 32 overall (first round), Philadelphia Eagles Fox Sports — No. 19 overall (first round), Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL.com — No. 15 overall (first round), Atlanta Falcons PFF — No. 14 overall (first round), Indianapolis Colts) PFN — No. 35 overall (first round) Arizona Cardinals SB Nation — No. 19 overall (first round), Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sporting News — No. 16 overall (first round), Arizona Cardinals The Athletic — No. 19 overall (first round), Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Ringer — No. 18 overall (first round), Seattle Seahawks Yahoo Sports! — No. 19 overall (first round), Tampa Bay Buccaneers Combined average: 20.6 Outlook: Four of the 10 mock drafts used here have Campbell landing in Tampa. That makes sense, as the Buccaneers need a linebacker, and the former Alabama star figures to be one of the best players on the board by the middle of the first round. Campbell, 6-foot-3, 235 pounds) has the ability to play on the edge or as an off-ball linebacker at the next level. While he primarily played off the ball at Alabama, he’ll need to polish up his play recognition to excel in that role at the next level. Because of that, he could be better suited to serve as a rush linebacker in a 3-4 setup.

Tyler Booker, IOL

ESPN — No. 47 overall (second round), Arizona Cardinals Fox Sports — No. 27 overall (first round), Baltimore Ravens NFL.com — No. 28 overall (first round), Detroit Lions PFF — No. 34 overall (second round), New York Giants PFN — No. 17 overall (first round) Cincinnati Bengals SB Nation — No. 38 overall (first round), New England Patriots Sporting News — No. 28 overall (first round), Detroit Lions The Athletic — No. 37 overall (second round), Las Vegas Raiders Yahoo Sports! — No. 27 overall (first round), Baltimore Ravens Combined average: 31.4 Outlook: Booker might be the best true guard in this draft class. The problem is, several of this year’s tackles are projected to move inside, eliminating the demand for interior linemen. Half of the mock drafts used here have the 6-foot-5, 321-pound lineman landing in the first round. Detroit and Baltimore were both repeat projections on this list. While Houston wasn’t a projected landing spot in this roundup, the Texans are drafting at No. 25 and could use help on the offensive line. Maybe head coach DeMeco Ryans looks at his alma mater to fill the need.

Jalen Milroe, QB

ESPN — No. 68 overall (third round), Pittsburgh Steelers* NFL.com — No. 33 overall (second round), Cleveland Browns PFF — No. 52 overall (second round), Seattle Seahawks PFN — No. 25 overall (first round) Pittsburgh Steelers SB Nation — No. 26 overall (first round), Los Angeles Rams Sporting News — No. 110 overall (fourth round), New York Jets The Athletic — No. 34 overall (second round), New York Giants *Projected trade Combined average: 49.7 Outlook: Milroe’s draft evaluations are all over the place. Pro Football Network projects Pittsburgh trading back four spots to take Milroe at pick No. 25 overall as the third quarterback off the board. Meanwhile, Sporting News has the dual-threat passer falling all the way down to the fourth round. Milroe’s likely landing spot seems to be somewhere in between. There’s a good chance he’ll be one of the first players selected on Day 2, as the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New York Jets could all elect to pass on quarterbacks in the first round.

Que Robinson, OLB

NFL.com — No. 217 overall (seventh round), Dallas Cowboys PFF — No. 139 overall (fifth round), Minnesota Vikings PFN — No. 130 overall (fourth round) Detroit Lions SB Nation — No. 167 overall (fifth round), Tennessee Titans Sporting News — No. 127 overall (fourth round), Los Angeles Rams The Athletic — No. 202 overall (sixth round), Los Angeles Rams Combined average: 163.7 Outlook: Booker, Campbell and Milroe will be the first Alabama players off the board. After that, the next Tide name called is a bit of a crapshoot. Que Robinson is that guy in this roundup, thanks to a pair of fourth-round projections. The fourth round seems a bit high for Robinson, who is coming off a season-ending injury and is a bit of a tweener at the edge position. Still, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound defender was a productive pass rusher during his time on the field last season. Robinson started his career at Alabama on special teams and will likely do the same for his future NFL team. The defender’s stock in the draft depends on whether teams feel he’s a capable backup as a 3-4 linebacker.

Malachi Moore, DB

NFL.com — No. 188 overall (sixth round), Tennessee Titans PFF — No. 181 overall (sixth round), Denver Broncos PFN — No. 127 overall (fourth round) Los Angeles Rams SB Nation — No. 147 overall (fifth round), San Francisco 49ers Sporting News — No. 222 overall (seventh round), Las Vegas Raiders The Athletic — No. 172 overall (fifth round), Seattle Seahawks Combined average: 172.8 Outlook: Malachi Moore’s seventh-round projection from Sporting News tanks his average here. In reality, the versatile safety should hear his name called closer to the fifth round. Moore, 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, is below average in terms of size and strength for an NFL safety. However, he is capable of playing multiple spots in the secondary and has a nose for the football in coverage. A two-time team captain, Moore is also the kind of player teams want in their locker room. While his immediate future will likely be on special teams at the next level, the former Alabama safety could have some staying power in the league.

Tim Smith, DL

PFF — No. 181 overall (sixth round), Los Angeles Chargers SB Nation — No. 232 overall (seventh round), Indianapolis Colts Sporting News — No. 185 overall (sixth round), Pittsburgh Steelers The Athletic — No. 214 overall (sixth round), Los Angeles Chargers Combined average: 203 Outlook: While Tim Smith is steady in several areas, he hasn’t shown the game-breaking inside presence that teams look for earlier in the draft. That’s led to the 6-foot-4, 302-pound defensive lineman slipping to the later rounds in many mock drafts. Smith tallied just 6.5 sacks over five years with Alabama. While his numbers were underwhelming, the former top-50 recruit showed flashes of his potential. That included a solid farewell performance against Michigan in last season’s ReliaQuest Bowl, where he recorded seven stops and a sack.

C.J. Dippre, TE

PFF — No. 233 overall (seventh round), Chicago Bears The Athletic — No. 179 overall (sixth round), Cleveland Browns Combined average: 206 Outlook: Partially due to Alabama’s struggles in the passing game the past two years, C.J. Dippre’s production with the Tide didn’t quite match his talent. Still, the in-line tight end finished third on the team with 21 receptions for 256 yards last season. Dippre, 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, is able to help out as a blocker and a pass-catcher. While he isn't elite in either aspect, that combined balance should allow him to land a backup role on an NFL team.

James Burnip, P