Alabama basketball hot board 2.0: Who the Tide is targeting this offseason

College basketball’s transfer portal is closed, and Alabama still has three scholarship spots to fill on next season's roster. While the sky isn’t falling for the Crimson Tide, Nate Oats and company will need to get to work filling out his upcoming team with the names currently in the portal.

In case you’ve been sleeping through the offseason, here’s a refresher on where things stand for the Tide.

Alabama saw four starters run out of eligibility, as Mark Sears, Grant Nelson, Cliff Omoruyi and Chris Youngblood have all moved on to their professional careers. Meanwhile, the Tide lost Naas Cunningham (uncommitted), Mo Dioubate (Kentucky), Jarin Stevenson (North Carolina) and Derrion Reid (uncommitted) to the transfer portal. Labaron Philon likely isn’t coming back either, as the starting guard is entering the NBA Draft.

Those nine subtractions account for eight of Alabama’s top point scorers, as well as the entire starting five for the latter part of the season. Still, Alabama has already done a decent job of adding reinforcements.

So far, the Tide has welcomed in a trio of college transfers, including Miami guard Jalil Bethea, Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen and Bucknell center Noah Williamson. Alabama also signed a three-man recruiting class that includes Rivals100 forwards Amari Allen, Davion Hannah and London Jemison.

That puts the Tide at 10 scholarships for the coming season, three below the NCAA limit of 13.

While players can no longer enter the transfer portal, Alabama still has plenty of available names to turn to as it looks to complete its roster. With that in mind, here’s an updated hot board of who the Tide is pursuing.