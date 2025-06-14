Breaking down Alabama’s summer arrivals: Kaleb Edwards

This week, Tide Illustrated will be breaking down the trio of summer arrivals as they begin their college journey in Tuscaloosa. Up next is four-star tight end Kaleb Edwards, who hails from El Dorado Hills, CA.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama’s staff secured the No. 4 recruiting class in the country in their first full cycle for 2025. Of the 21 signees, 18 enrolled early and participated in spring practice, while the final three freshmen joined the Crimson Tide this summer after finishing high school.

Simmons is the No. 19 prospect in the state and No. 28 tight end nationally. He is one of six California prospects to sign with Alabama in the 2025 cycle.

Edwards committed to Alabama over Auburn, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and Washington. The 6-foot-6 prospect chose the Tide following a strong official visit on June 14, 2024, and was originally recruited by head coach Kalen DeBoer and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan during their time at Washington.

During his time at Oak Ridge High School, Edwards recorded 2,185 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 115 receptions. He posted a career-high nine touchdowns during his senior season and tallied 828 receiving yards as a junior. Edwards also stood out on the basketball court, averaging 15.9 points and 8.1 rebounds as a senior while helping Oak Ridge finish with a 17-10 record.

The tight end brings a balanced skill set as both a receiver and blocker — a combination that makes him stand out, according to Oak Ridge head coach Casey Taylor.

“He’s very unique because he is big and he can block, but also — you can see his head out there — he can catch the ball with his hands up,” Taylor told Tide Illustrated. “He’s got great, soft hands, so that’s what they really like about him. They feel like in the tight end room they have a couple of blocking guys and a couple of receiving guys, and I think he’s one that’s kind of a mesh.”

The tight end faces an uphill battle to become a key contributor as a freshman after missing Alabama’s spring practice sessions. However, injuries at the position could give him an early opportunity to earn playing time as a depth option. He joins fellow freshman Marshall Pritchett in Alabama’s 2025 tight end class, though Pritchett suffered a lower-body injury in the spring that will sideline him for an extended period.