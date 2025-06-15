Tony's takes: Ranking Alabama's road trips for the 2025 season

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer greets offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Photo | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

If Alabama wants to return to the playoffs this season, it’s going to have to avoid some bumps on the road. Literally. All of the Crimson Tide’s hiccups last year occurred away from Bryant-Denny Stadium, as the team dropped games at Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Oklahoma before ending the season with a loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Outside of a season opener at Florida State, Alabama’s schedule essentially flips this fall. While that will set up some favorable revenge games, the Tide will still have to manage some tricky road trips if it wants to play for a title this season. Fortunately for fans, Alabama’s road to the College Football Playoff should be a bit more manageable than last fall. Two of Alabama’s games last regular season — Oklahoma and Wisconsin — took place 700 miles or more away from Tuscaloosa. That inflated the average trip to 495 miles when departing from campus. This fall, Alabama’s farthest two trips are to the two Columbias — Missouri (604 miles) and South Carolina (418 miles). Outside of that, the rest of the road schedule features reasonably easy drives to Tallahassee, Florida (314 miles), Athens, Georgia (274 miles) and Auburn, Alabama (156 miles). That’s an average of 353 miles for those counting at home. While this season might hit Alabama fans as hard at the pump, following the Tide can still take a toll on the checkbook. For fans still deciding which trips to make, here’s one sports writer's take on how Alabama’s upcoming road trips rank from best to worst. Like last year, I factored travel distance, time of year, additional entertainment and the magnitude of the game itself into the rankings.

1 – Athens, Georgia (Sept. 27)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT Venue: Sanford Stadium (93,033 capacity) Distance from Tuscaloosa: 274 miles (4 hours, 9 minutes) Dinner recommendation: Last Resort Grill Why it’s ranked here: I started covering Alabama in 2016, so this is the only destination remaining on my tour of the SEC. Known for its music, food and Southern charm, Athens is often considered the best college town in the conference. Even without all that, this would still be No. 1 on my list. Like last year, Alabama and Georgia should enter this season’s Week 5 matchup undefeated and ranked inside the top five. The game should provide an early indication of how serious a contender both programs are heading into the SEC schedule. Last year’s instant classic marked Alabama’s ninth win over Georgia in 10 games. However, only two of those victories occurred inside Sanford Stadium. Georgia currently boasts college football’s longest home winning streak with 32 straight victories between the hedges. With easy games against Marshall and Austin Peay, the Bulldogs will all but certainly extend that mark to 34 by the time they face the Tide on Sept. 27. The fact that this game will be played at night only adds to the intrigue. The last time Alabama rolled into Athens for an evening matchup was the infamous blackout game in 2008, when the Tide made sure Bulldogs fans dressed for their own funeral.

2 — Tallahassee, Florida (Aug. 30)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. Venue: Doak S. Campbell Stadium (70,000) Distance from Tuscaloosa: 314 miles (5 hours, 34 minutes) Dinner recommendation: Madison Social Why it’s ranked here: I seriously debated putting this one at the top spot. Not only will this be Alabama’s first-ever trip to Doak Campbell Stadium, it will also be our initial look at whoever wins the Tide’s starting job at quarterback. The year’s trip to Tallahassee will mark the first time Alabama has opened the season with a true road game since 2000, when it suffered a 35-24 defeat to UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Florida State is coming off a dismal 2-10 record last year but figures to be quite a bit better this fall. First-year offensive coordinator Gus Malzhan made a living frustrating Alabama during his time as Auburn’s head coach. It will be interesting to see if he can do the same with an athletic quarterback in Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos this year. Meanwhile, Ty Simpson appears set to be Alabama’s most likely starter behind center. The redshirt junior looked ready for the role this spring, but he’s yet to take many meaningful snaps on the big stage. Quieting roughly 70,000 Seminoles fans would be quite the opening act. Even if the matchup ends up being a dud, there’s enough tradition between both schools to make this trip worthwhile. Watching Chief Osceola ride Renegade and plant a flaming spear at midfield is a bucket-list item for college football fans.

3 — Columbia, South Carolina (Oct. 25)

Game time: TBD Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559 capacity) Distance from Tuscaloosa: 418 miles (6 hours, 6 minutes) Dinner recommendation: Prohibition Why it’s ranked here: Are you a fan of early 2000s instrumental electronic dance music? No? Well, no worries. Even if Darude’s Sandstorm isn’t your jam, Alabama’s trip to Williams-Brice Stadium should still feature one of the best matchups on the Tide’s schedule. I’ve been calling this a potential trap game for Alabama, but at this point, that’s not giving South Carolina enough credit. The Gamecocks were a failed Hail Mary heave away from upsetting the Tide in Tuscaloosa last season. After that loss, South Carolina rattled off six straight wins to close out the regular season while making a case for a place in the College Football Playoff. South Carolina returns one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks in LaNorris Sellers as well as a fellow projected first-rounder in defensive back Jalon Kilgore. If the Gamecocks can survive a trip to LSU two weeks earlier, it’s not inconceivable that they could be 7-0 heading into the matchup against Alabama. Meanwhile, the Tide will be heading to South Carolina coming off four SEC games without a rest in between. As for Columbia, it’s a nice enough city to visit. Carolina mustard barbecue sauce is a bit different from the vinegar-based topper Alabama fans are used to, but it’s worth a try while you’re in town.

4 — Auburn, Alabama (Nov. 29)

Game time: TBD Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451 capacity) Distance from Tuscaloosa: 156 miles (2 hours, 35 minutes) Dinner recommendation: Acre Why it’s ranked here: Recent history suggests you’ll witness a classic if you make this trip. The catch, there’s no guarantee you'll experience a happy ending as an Alabama fan. Even if you do, it might take a few years off your life. Alabama’s last four trips to Auburn have included a pair of field stormings following upset defeats, a four-overtime comeback victory and a game-saving 31-yard touchdown heave on fourth down. Those last two matchups shouldn’t have been even close, but there’s something about the juju in Jordan-Hare that creates chaos whenever the Iron Bowl rolls around. With this year marking Kalen DeBoer’s first trip to Auburn, the environment could be even rowdier than normal. Depending on how Oklahoma transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold pans out on the Plains, Auburn could be one of the most improved teams in the SEC. If so, the Tigers could be in a position to spoil Alabama’s playoff hopes come the end of the regular season. This trip comes at a risk. But let’s be serious, if you have a chance to attend the Iron Bowl, you have to take it.

5 — Columbia, Missouri (Oct. 11)

Game time: 11 a.m. Venue: Memorial Stadium (62,621 capacity) Distance from Tuscaloosa: 604 miles (9 hours, 20 minutes) Dinner recommendation: Shakespeare's Pizza Why it’s ranked here: Nothing against Columbia, Missouri, but if you have to make a budget cut, this is the trip to do it. There’s nothing special about CoMo as a city. There’s nothing special about Memorial Stadium. And the only way this matchup ends up being meaningful is if Alabama gets caught snoozing in a trap game. Alabama’s last trip to the Show Me State came during the COVID season in 2020. Maybe you weren’t able to attend and need to check Missouri off your list of SEC destinations. If not, I have a hard time trying to sell you on a nine-hour car ride for an 11 a.m. kickoff in one of the conference’s least spectacular venues.

