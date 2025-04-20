Tony's takes: Confidence might be Jalen Milroe's strongest trait

The scouting report on Jalen Milroe isn’t a secret. Whatever your opinion is on the polarizing quarterback prospect, his list of pros and cons is clear.

Milroe is easily one of the most athletically gifted players in this year’s draft class. The dual-threat quarterback boasts 4.40 speed in the 40-yard dash and pairs that with a rocket right arm capable of firing ropes to receivers downfield — especially from 31 yards on fourth down with the game on the line in the Iron Bowl.

On the other hand, Milroe’s intermediate passing game is a little more hit-or-miss. The jury is still out on whether or not he can improve his accuracy and his ability to diagnose defenses enough to succeed at the next level. Meanwhile, his mechanics seem robotic at times, and his hands were measured under the 9-inch standard for NFL passers.

The combination of those pluses and minuses is causing a bit of a discrepancy when it comes to his stock in this year’s NFL Draft.

“The phrase with him that’s used more than any other, of all the quarterbacks in this draft, ‘That’s the lottery ticket,’” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah told reporters on Friday. “Like if you wanna just take a lottery ticket that you could hit huge on if it all works out and all comes together, he’s got the highest upside of anybody in this draft, and that goes all the way up to Cam Ward to No. 1.”

Jeremiah, a former scout for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, went on to say that Milroe is a “long way” from reaching his potential and that he’d select the quarterback as a second-round pick.

“You get your first pick in the bag. You feel comfortable about it. It’s a double off the wall. And then now, you can stop choking up and you can swing for the fences with Jalen Milroe,” Jeremiah said, explaining his reasoning. “That’s how just about everybody universally views him, so we’ll see where he ends up going.”

Comments don’t seem to faze Milroe. And, to be fair, why should they? He’s always been more of a home run hitter during his time at Alabama anyway. Maybe that’s why he’s betting on himself and attending this week’s NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Milroe is one of 16 potential draftees who will wait it out in the green room to hear their names called in Thursday’s first round. He’ll be there along with former Alabama teammates Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell. Unlike those two, there’s a good chance Milroe makes it through the night without having the opportunity to walk across the stage and bear hug Roger Goodell.

Even Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer alluded to that during an appearance on The Next Round on Friday.

“Just the potential to go in the first round, but I think there's a reality that might not be,” DeBoer said of Milroe’s draft hopes. “I know he's planning on going to the draft, one for the experience, but two, he's got a couple of other teammates that he really wants to support there that week as well. I think that's a tip of the cap to him there.”

Milroe’s draft appearance Thursday night might end up with him serving in a supporting role. However, I have a hard time believing he’s making the trip not expecting to wake up Friday as the future of an NFL franchise.

Just look at how he pitches himself to NFL teams.

“The most important thing that I have is being a problem solver,” Milroe said in an interview with CBS Sports published earlier this week. “Being cool, calm, collected, being disciplined in my reads, not being one-dimensional. Yes, everyone likes to mention my utilization of my legs, but I believe that I just play one step faster than my opponents when it comes to the passing game and the running game. I know that's a superpower that other people do not have.”

Sure, Milroe’s self-evaluation is debatable. After all, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Michigan all found the necessary kryptonite to snuff out those powers during wins over Alabama last season. But still, kudos to him for believing in his ability. That’s the kind of confidence I’d want from my team’s future leader.

Milroe’s road to NFL success will involve plenty of patience and development. Regardless of when the Alabama quarterback hears his name called this week, he’s still likely a season or two away from contributing on Sundays.

That said, carving out an NFL career requires plenty of confidence. Fortunately, Milroe has that in spades.

Now it’s just about finding a team that feels the same way.