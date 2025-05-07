Will Alabama's Wolf pack show more bite this season?

Alabama’s Wolf pack was deep last season, but the unit lacked much bite when it came to pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Outside of Que Robinson, who led Alabama’s Wolf position with four sacks and 19 pressures, the rest of the unit combined for just 22 pressures and 1.5 sacks. That contributed to an Alabama defense that ranked tied for 69th nationally, recording just 1.92 sacks per game, its lowest average since 2013 (1.77).

While Robinson moved on to the NFL, the majority of the Tide’s Wolf options return for what should be an improved unit this season. Here’s a breakdown of all five scholarship players at the position and what they should offer this fall.