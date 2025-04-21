Jalen Milroe’s next chapter : Where could he land in the NFL Draft?

It’s been quite the calendar year for Jalen Milroe.

Around this time last year, the Texas native was gearing up for his redshirt junior season at Alabama under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, entering the year as a potential Heisman contender.

Milroe flashed excellence early, becoming the Heisman favorite after an electric Week 5 performance against Georgia, but inconsistencies later in the season — including losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Oklahoma — derailed his campaign. Milroe and the 2024 Alabama team became the first to fall short of 10 wins since 2007.

He declared for the NFL Draft and began the process in February at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, then competed at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis before Alabama’s Pro Day in March, leading into this week’s draft.

The consensus NFL Draft big board currently ranks the Alabama prospect as the No. 41 overall player and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 class. Here's a breakdown of the potential landing spots where Milroe could end up.