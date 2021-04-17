Alabama football will hold its annual spring football game today at 12:00 p.m. CST on ESPN. Join the BamaInsider.com staff for up-to-the-minute information throughout the day by clicking the insider links below.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CST

TV: ESPN

Walk of Fame Ceremony at Denny Chimes

One of the great traditions at The University of Alabama, which is always open to the public, is the annual Walk of Fame Ceremony at Denny Chimes. At approximately 10:15 a.m. on A-Day, Coach Saban along with 2019 and 2020 captains (Tua Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smith, Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson) will address the crowd. The captains will then leave prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete as they join a long list of Crimson Tide greats.

2020 CFP and SEC Champions will be honored at midfield

As soon as the game concludes, which is estimated to be around 2 p.m. CT, the 2020 CFP and SEC Champions will be honored at midfield. Head coach Nick Saban and quarterback Mac Jones will address the crowd and the 2020 national championship flag will be raised in the stadium.

