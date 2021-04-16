Here are some storylines to watch heading into the scrimmage.

As in previous years, Nick Saban confirmed that the scrimmage will once again feature the first-team offense against the first-team defense and the second-team offense against the second-team defense. Alabama will allow 50 percent capacity for the event and is selling tickets at $5 apiece. A-Day will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Other than a select few, the last time anyone got a look at Alabama was during its national championship victory over Ohio State in January. That’s set to change this weekend as the Crimson Tide will wrap up its spring camp with the annual A-Day game on Saturday at noon CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saban officially named Bryce Young his starter at quarterback… for the A-Day game at least.

During his post-practice Zoom call Thursday, the head coach confirmed that Young will work behind center with the first-team offense on Saturday. However, that’s as far as he was willing to talk about his team’s quarterback position heading into the scrimmage.

Despite stating himself that Young “is the quarterback right now” Saban took offense when a reporter referred to his statement later during the call.

“I said Bryce is going to play with the 1s,” Saban interrupted. “Aight, so that's the way it's going to be.”

Saban grew even more frustrated when the reporter assumed that he was pleased with Young’s progression this spring.

“Well, how do you know that he's progressed the way he has been?” Saban questioned. “What have you seen to be able to make that statement first of all? I mean, I'm happy with his progress. I don't want you to think that, but I don't know where you sort of can just come out and make that statement.

“But I'm happy with his progress. I think he's played well this spring. I think he's showed good leadership. He's made good progress. I think he understands the offense. He's worked hard. I can make the statement because I've watched him practice every day, but I don't know how much practice you saw.”

While all practices have been closed this spring, Saban has praised Young following each of Alabama’s past two scrimmages, stating the sophomore knows the playbook really well and has done a good job of managing the game. According to sources, the five-star quarterback has thrown a combined seven touchdowns the past two scrimmages, making several big plays downfield.

Saturday should answer a few more questions as fans and reporters alike should get a good look at how Young operates the first-team offense.