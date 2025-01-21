Tournament Tuesday: A look at Alabama basketball's resume (Jan. 21)

Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats celebrates during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket. Alabama's up-and-down week ended with the Crimson Tide holding steady at No. 4 in the AP poll, the second-highest-ranked team in the SEC. The week included a setback on Tuesday night when Alabama fell to now No. 16 Ole Miss. This was the Rebels' first victory over the Tide during Nate Oats' tenure as Alabama's head coach. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide turned around and beat the now No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena, marking the Crimson Tide’s first victory in Lexington since 2021. With conference play heating up, let’s look closer at Alabama’s resume and position in the NCAA tournament landscape.

Advertisement

Alabama's resume

Record: 15-3, 4-1 SEC Associated Press rank: 4 Net rank: 7 RPI: 2 SOS: 2 KenPom: 8 Quadrant records Quad 1: 5-3 Quad 2: 2-0 Quad 3: 5-0 Quad 4: 3-0

Bracketology

ESPN: Joe Lunardi has Alabama as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 seed Omaha in the Lexington regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 8 seed Texas Tech against No. 9 seed St Mary’s. CBS: Jerry Palm has Alabama as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 seed Omaha in the Lexington regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 8 seed UConn against No. 9 seed UCF. NCAA: Andy Katz has Alabama as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 seed Morehead State in the Milwaukee regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 8 seed Gonzaga against No. 9 seed North Carolina.

This week's games

No. 4 Alabama vs Vanderbilt (Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.) Ole Miss record: 15-3, 3-2 SEC NET: 37 (Quad 2 game) What to know: Vanderbilt will look to match some of the magic they had on the football field against Alabama this school year, as the Commodores travel to Tuscaloosa just three days after knocking off No. 6 Tennessee in Nashville. The Commodores defense Forces turnovers at a high rate, as according to KenPom.com, Vanderbilt ranks No. 2 in the SEC in turnover percentage, at 22.6%. After losing at Coleman to Ole Miss last week, Alabama will look to appease the home crowd after practice in their home arena ran longer than usual on Monday. No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU (Saturday at 7:30 p.m.) Tennessee record: 12-6, 1-4 SEC NET: 71 (Quad 2 game) What to know: as things currently stand, LSU would be the final non-quad-one team that Alabama faces for the remainder of the season. The Tigers have struggled to establish momentum in conference play, with KenPom noting they turn the ball over the second most in the SEC. Teams can shoot three points at will against the Tigers with a 38.1 defensive three-point percentage.

Race for the SEC Title