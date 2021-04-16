Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides you with the latest recruiting news going into the weekend regarding key targets that could be next to commit to the Crimson Tide. Bone also provides more intel on Alabama's newest commitment Jaheim Oatis, the 6-foot-6, 348-pound prospect that committed to Alabama on Wednesday. Click the play button to watch the video.

