Alabama concludes 2024 season with lowest AP Poll ranking since 2007

A rocky 2024 season ended on a sour note for Alabama. The Crimson Tide checked in at No. 17 in the final Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday. The Tide’s final ranking is the lowest its been ranked in the poll since it was unranked during its first season under Nick Saban in 2007.

Alabama finished the season 9-4. The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 11 heading into the postseason but fell six spots after suffering a 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

National champion Ohio State finished No. 1 in the rankings while runner-up Notre Dame, No. 3 Oregon No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Penn State rounded out the top five. In total, the SEC was represented by six teams in the final poll including No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Georgia, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 17 Alabama and No. 19 South Carolina.