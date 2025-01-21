Published Jan 21, 2025
Alabama concludes 2024 season with lowest AP Poll ranking since 2007
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

A rocky 2024 season ended on a sour note for Alabama. The Crimson Tide checked in at No. 17 in the final Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday. The Tide’s final ranking is the lowest its been ranked in the poll since it was unranked during its first season under Nick Saban in 2007.

Alabama finished the season 9-4. The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 11 heading into the postseason but fell six spots after suffering a 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

National champion Ohio State finished No. 1 in the rankings while runner-up Notre Dame, No. 3 Oregon No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Penn State rounded out the top five. In total, the SEC was represented by six teams in the final poll including No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Georgia, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 17 Alabama and No. 19 South Carolina.

Advertisement

Final Associated Press Top 25 

1. Ohio State

2. Notre Dame

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Penn State

6. Georgia

7. Arizona State8. Boise State9. Tennessee10. Indiana

11. Ole Miss

12. SMU

13. BYU

14. Clemson

15. Iowa State

16. Illinois

17. Alabama

18. Miami (FL)

19. South Carolina

20. Syracuse

21. Army

22. Missouri

23. UNLV

24. Memphis

25. Colorado