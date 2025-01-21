Alabama concludes 2024 season with lowest AP Poll ranking since 2007

A rocky 2024 season ended on a sour note for Alabama. The Crimson Tide checked in at No. 17 in the final Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday. The Tide’s final ranking is the lowest its been ranked in the poll since it was unranked during its first season under Nick Saban in 2007.
Alabama finished the season 9-4. The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 11 heading into the postseason but fell six spots after suffering a 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
National champion Ohio State finished No. 1 in the rankings while runner-up Notre Dame, No. 3 Oregon No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Penn State rounded out the top five. In total, the SEC was represented by six teams in the final poll including No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Georgia, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 17 Alabama and No. 19 South Carolina.
Final Associated Press Top 25
1. Ohio State
2. Notre Dame
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Georgia
7. Arizona State8. Boise State9. Tennessee10. Indiana
11. Ole Miss
12. SMU
13. BYU
14. Clemson
15. Iowa State
16. Illinois
17. Alabama
18. Miami (FL)
19. South Carolina
20. Syracuse
21. Army
22. Missouri
23. UNLV
24. Memphis
25. Colorado