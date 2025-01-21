Tide Pod: Alabama continues road dominance with win over No. 8 Kentucky

Jack and Tony recap Alabama’s 102-97 win over Kentucky as the Tide improve to 4-1 in true road games. The show starts with Jack and Tony’s thoughts on how Alabama bounced back from its bad loss to Ole Miss and responded vs. the Wildcats. The show continues with a breakdown of how the Tide got the win, including huge performances from Grant Nelson and Mark Sears, Chris Youngblood and Clifford Omoruyi's continued growth and Mo Dioubate’s blue-collar effort. The show wraps up with a look at Alabama’s matchup against Vanderbilt.

Watch above or listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5hjgfdkoZEd5zfbSw39WES?si=RJmII2j9SRyPHhx5ywOKUA