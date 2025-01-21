Alabama signee Keelon Russell ranked as the No. 1 player in Class of 2025

Russell was previously ranked at No. 3 overall and the No. 3 quarterback on the last rankings released in November, behind Michigan QB signee Bryce Underwood and Ohio State signee Tavien St. Clair . But Russell rocketed past both players to the No. 1 after an outstanding season at Duncanville High School in Texas. The elite passer completed 238 of 343 passes for 4,177 yards and 55 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Alabama has the No. 1 recruit in the country on campus. Five-star quarterback Keelon Russell was tabbed as the No. 1 player in the final Class of 2025 rankings by Rivals on Tuesday.

The Alabama signee racked up honors ahead of his arrival in Tuscaloosa. In addition to becoming the No. 1 player in the country, Russell won the Elite 11 over the summer and was named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year in December, beating out Auburn running back signee Alvin Hendeson and high five-star 2026 offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell.

Russell’s rapid rise started with a Texas UIL 6A state title, leading Duncanville as a junior, before building on that momentum by rocketing up recruiting boards and piquing the interest of the Tide as a then-SMU commit. Russell committed to Alabama in early June and his stock continued to rise. He signed with the Tide on National Signing Day and officially joined the fold Jan. 5.

“There’s a swagger about him, a confidence about him,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said of Russell during his signing day press conference in December. “He’s helped become a major part of bringing and keeping this class together, which is what you want out of any leader especially these key guys, especially your quarterback. He’s just having a great championship run with his high school.

"So excited about what he brings. He’s got the arm talent, just accurate, can throw with different arm slots and all that kind of stuff and then also just the ability as an athlete to make plays with his feet, just an added dimension there.”

Russell is the third Alabama signee to be ranked No. 1 since 2006. Nick Saban signed the previous two and Russell joins an elite list of names that includes running back Najee Harris, who was No. 1 in the Class of 2017 and Da’Shawn Hand, who was the No. 1 player in 2014. The Tide’s previous highest quarterback signee was Bryce Young, who was the No. 2 player in the Class of 2020.

Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney's take on Russell:

Keelon Russell might be a carbon copy of Jayden Daniels and his performance at the Under Armour All-America Game week was outstanding, as was his senior season. So in the end, it was nearly impossible to keep Russell off the No. 1 line.

The Duncanville, Texas, quarterback has the entire makeup of a future No. 1 pick with a dynamic arm, great decision-making, impeccable touch on all levels of passes and an attitude where he’s going to go to Alabama to learn and work hard.

Coach Kalen DeBoer groomed Michael Penix Jr. into a first-round pick and the Crimson Tide should surround Russell with elite receivers. Everything has come into place for him to be dominant in Tuscaloosa.