How the Alabama Crimson Tide football team grades out vs. the nation
About: With the help of pro football focus, we compared Alabama’s starters against the best from the Nation. The numbers give you an inside look at how Alabama is grading out against the best from college football at individual positions. Scroll down to see offensive and defensive grades.
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Player/Team
|Offensive Grade
|
Tua Tagovailoa - QB
|
92.6
|
Alan Bowman - Texas Tech
|
91.7
|
Damien Harris - RB
|
72.6
|
Trey Sermon - Oklahoma
|
88.8
|
Irv Smith - TE
|
83.4
|
Jared Pinkney - Vanderbilt
|
88.8
|
Jerry Jeudy - WR
|
85.7
|
John Hightower - Boise State
|
91.6
|
DeVonta Smith - WR
|
72.2
|
Emanuel Hall - Missouri
|
90.4
|
Henry Ruggs - WR
|
62.2
|
Jeff Thomas - Miami
|
90.3
|
Jonah Williams - LT
|
89.2
|
William Sweet - North Carolina
|
82.8
|
Lester Cotton - LG
|
76.9
|
Alex Bars - Notre Dame
|
73.2
|
Ross Pierschbacher - C
|
69.1
|
Jared Weyler - Minnesota
|
76.4
|
Alex Leatherwood - RG
|
66.2
|
Demetrius Knox - Ohio State
|
72.9
|
Jedrick Wills - RT
|
68.6
|
Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State
|
81.2
