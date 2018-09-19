Ticker
How the Alabama Crimson Tide football team grades out vs. the nation

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
Managing Editor
Tua Tagovailoa | Getty Images

About: With the help of pro football focus, we compared Alabama’s starters against the best from the Nation. The numbers give you an inside look at how Alabama is grading out against the best from college football at individual positions. Scroll down to see offensive and defensive grades.

Alabama's offensive starters compared to the best in the Nation
Player Offensive Grade Player/Team Offensive Grade

Tua Tagovailoa - QB

92.6

Alan Bowman - Texas Tech

91.7

Damien Harris - RB

72.6

Trey Sermon - Oklahoma

88.8

Irv Smith - TE

83.4

Jared Pinkney - Vanderbilt

88.8

Jerry Jeudy - WR

85.7

John Hightower - Boise State

91.6

DeVonta Smith - WR

72.2

Emanuel Hall - Missouri

90.4

Henry Ruggs - WR

62.2

Jeff Thomas - Miami

90.3

Jonah Williams - LT

89.2

William Sweet - North Carolina

82.8

Lester Cotton - LG

76.9

Alex Bars - Notre Dame

73.2

Ross Pierschbacher - C

69.1

Jared Weyler - Minnesota

76.4

Alex Leatherwood - RG

66.2

Demetrius Knox - Ohio State

72.9

Jedrick Wills - RT

68.6

Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State

81.2
