Alabama returned to the practice field Tuesday for its second practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. Players were dressed in full pads and worked under, sunny 92-degree weather. Here are some notes from the workout.



— Anfernee Jennings did not participate in drills with the rest of the outside linebackers for a second straight practice. Christian Miller led the group followed by Jamey Mosley, Ben Davis, Eyabi Anoma, Jarez Parks and Cameron Latu.

— Johnny Dwight did not participate with the rest of the defensive linemen during sled drills. The unit worked in pairs during the drill as Isaiah Buggs and Raekwon Davis led the line. LaBryan Ray and Quinnen Williams were next followed by Phidarian Mathis and Tevita Musika while Stephon Wynn and Christian Barmore were in the last group.

— DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III led their respective groups during receiver drills. Following Smith were Tyrell Shavers and Xavier Williams. Following Jeudy were Jaylen Waddle and Chadarius Townsend. Following Ruggs were Derek Kief and Slade Bolden.

