Oregon coach Dan Lanning will not be the one to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, following Saban's shock retirement Wednesday.

Lanning posted a video on X announcing that he is staying at Oregon. Several reports indicated that Lanning was in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

"I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me," Lanning said in the video. "This place has everything that I could possibly ever want."

Lanning's contract runs until 2028 with a buyout of $20 million, but that figure proved to be a roadblock for the Crimson Tide.

The 37-year-old Lanning led Oregon to a 12-2 season and a win over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. He previously served as the defensive coordinator for Kirby Smart, helping lead a Bulldogs defensive unit that allowed just 10.2 points per game in 2021.

With Lanning seemingly off the table, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne will look toward other options to replace the six-time National Champion Saban. Byrne told Alabama players Wednesday that he is hoping to make a hire within the next 72 hours.