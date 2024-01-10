Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne has been left with what seems like an impossible task — replacing Nick Saban.

Following Wednesday’s news that Saban will retire, the Crimson Tide will now need to find someone to fill the shoes of arguably the best coach in college football history.

According to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Oregon’s Dan Lanning is expected to be a top target. However, Alabama’s search will likely include several elite options as Bryne looks to make the hire that will define his career.

Here are a few candidates to fill the role of Saban’s successor.