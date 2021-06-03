21 for 21: Who will return punts and kickoffs for Alabama?

Today, we continue our series by looking at Alabama's possible returners on special teams.

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

A look at who’s leaving: The departures of DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle won’t only be felt on offense. The deadly receiving duo also served as Alabama’s top punt returning options the past two seasons.

Waddle led the nation in 2019, averaging 24.35 yards per return, while Smith took on duties last season, recording 21.55 yards per attempt. Those are the Tide’s two highest totals since Eddie Jackson averaged 23 yards per return in 2016.

While that production won’t be easy to replace, Alabama has a few promising options for the role.

Leading candidates: Slade Bolden is the only player on Alabama’s roster with a punt return to his name at the college level. The do-it-all receiver averaged 7.0 yards on seven returns following Waddle’s injury last season before being replaced by Smith later in the year.

