Yhonzae Pierre announces commitment to Alabama

Yhonzae Pierre, four-star weakside defensive end from Eufaula High School in Alabama, announced his college decision on Thursday morning to the University of Alabama. It was a tough decision with offers from numerous top programs throughout the country, but at the same time the choice was an easy one to make.

"I just wanted to go ahead and let them know how serious I am about my future," Pierre told BamaInsider. "It is a good decision for me. I know I can go there and be coached by the best.

"It feels good to be committed. There is a lot of stress off me. I can focus on school and my senior season. It was a tough decision, but I thought about all the schools and decided this was the best position for me to be in."

Pierre said Alabama is recruiting him to play outside linebacker or Jack. He met with new outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler for the first time in March during Junior Day. He will return to Tuscaloosa as a commitment this weekend for A-Day.

His area recruiter, Charles Kelly, played a major role in his recruitment. The Tide's ability to develop so many top players was a key reason for his college choice.

"I have a good relationship with Coach Kelly and some of the other coaches," Pierre said. "I really just want to be coached by the best and get developed. Coach Kelly is a cool person. We talk a lot. We can relate because he is from (Ozark, Alabama) only about 30 minutes away from where I live. We get along well.

"I chose Alabama because of the academics and coaching staff. There's a lot more to it, but that's the main thing. I also just like the overall vibe. I talked to my family about it. Everyone feels good. I know it's the best place to get developed and put me where I want to be."

Pierre recorded 55 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks during the 2021 season. He said his biggest strengths are his long arms and explosion off the ball. He wants to get bigger, stronger, faster and and learn a few more moves as a pass rusher before his final season.

Pierre had a top eight, but said his recruitment ultimately came down between Alabama and Georgia before deciding to stay in-state. He still plans to take a few visits during the summer, but he said his commitment is solid. His cousin is former Alabama star 'Jack' linebacker, Courtney Upshaw.

