With the college football regular season behind us, several major NFL mock drafts were updated Wednesday. To no surprise, Alabama was well-represented as some mock drafts had as many as eight Crimson Tide players selected in the first round. Alabama has a chance at setting a few draft records as it could possibly surpass Miami’s mark of six first-rounders set in 2004 as well as Ohio State’s impressive 10 players selected in the first three rounds in 2016. Today, BamaInsider compiled a list of six major mock drafts to show where Alabama players could wind up in next year’s NFL Draft. Who we used: The Athletic (Dane Brugler), Bleacher Report (Matt Miller), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), Draft Wire by USA Today (Luke Easterling), Walter Football and Yahoo! Sports (Eric Edholm).

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Jerry Judy. Photo | Getty Images

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver

After a blazing start to the season, Jerry Jeudy has trailed off in recent games as opposing defenses have keyed in on him. Still, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner has put up impressive numbers this season and is thought to be the most complete member of Alabama’s receiving corps. Through 12 games he leads the team with 71 receptions while piling up 959 yards and nine touchdowns through the air. The Athletic: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Oakland Raiders Bleacher Report: No. 3 overall (Round 1), Washington Redskins CBS Sports: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Detroit Lions Draft Wire: No. 3 overall (Round 1), Washington Redskins Walter Football: No. 7 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals Yahoo! Sports: No. 9 overall (Round 1), New York Jets

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa is perhaps the greatest player in Alabama history and at one point was projected to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. However, a season-ending hip injury has seen him slip on most draft boards. The left-hander is still a can't-miss prospect, and it’s hard to imagine too many teams passing over him even with the uncertainties surrounding his injury. Despite playing in just nine games this season, Tagovailoa ranks tied for fifth in the nation in passing touchdowns with 33. He also set the NCAA record with a 206.93 passer efficiency rating, breaking his previous record of 199.44 set last season. The Athletic: No. 4 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Bleacher Report: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers Draft Wire: No. 4 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Walter Football: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers Yahoo! Sports: No. 4 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins

Jedrick Wills Jr., offensive lineman

Jedrick Wills Jr. has been the anchor of Alabama’s offensive line, spending the majority of the season protecting Tagovailoa’s blindside. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound right tackle is the Crimson Tide’s highest-graded offensive lineman according Pro Football Focus, which gave him an 89.9 mark. The Athletic: No. 3 overall (Round 1), Washington Redskins Bleacher Report: No. 15 overall (Round 1), Cleveland Browns CBS Sports: No. 9 overall (Round 1), New York Jets Draft Wire: No. 22 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Walter Football: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars Yahoo! Sports: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Henry Ruggs III, wide receiver

The fastest of Alabama’s speedy receiving corps, Henry Ruggs III figures to wow scouts with his reported sub-4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine. He’s put that speed to good use this season, averaging a team-high 18.92 yards per reception while pulling in 38 catches for 719 yards and seven touchdowns. The Athletic: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles Bleacher Report: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Oakland Raiders CBS Sports: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Oakland Raiders Draft Wire: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles Walter Football: No. 63 overall (Round 2), Baltimore Ravens Yahoo! Sports: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles

Trevon Diggs, cornerback

Trevon Diggs has served as Alabama’s top cornerback this season, leading the Crimson Tide with eight pass deflections while allowing completions on just 42.3 percent of balls thrown his way. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound cornerback has the size and athleticism NFL teams covet at the position. The Athletic: No. 11 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos Bleacher Report: No. 39 overall (Round 2), Detroit Lions CBS Sports: No. 14 overall (Round 1), Carolina Panthers Draft Wire: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars Walter Football: No. 28 (Round 1), New Orleans Saints Yahoo! Sports: No. 23 (Round 1), Minnesota Vikings

Terrell Lewis, outside linebacker

Terrell Lewis is Alabama’s most naturally gifted pass-rusher. After suffering significant injuries the past two seasons, the 6-foot-5, 252-pound outside linebacker was able to stay healthy this season as he has recorded 11.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks over 11 games. That should be enough to propel him into the first round or at the very least the early second. The Athletic: No. 19 overall (Round 1), Tennessee Titans Bleacher Report: No. 22 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins CBS Sports: No. 23 overall (Round 1), Kansas City Chiefs Draft Wire: No. 39 overall (Round 2), Detroit Lions Walter Football: No. 50 overall (Rounds 2), Chicago Bears

DeVonta Smith, wide receiver

DeVonta Smith experienced a breakout season this year as he currently leads Alabama with 1,200 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions through 12 games. The thin-built receiver might concern some NFL teams with his size. However, as Nick Saban pointed out last month, Smith doesn’t play like a small receiver. The Athletic: No. 27 overall (Round 1), Green Bay Packers Bleacher Report: No. 25 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Draft Wire: No. 37 overall (Round 2), Indianapolis Colts

Dylan Moses, inside linebacker

Dylan Moses tore his ACL in fall camp, causing him to miss the entirety of his junior season. However, the five-star linebacker is still widely viewed as a potential first-round pick after leading Alabama with 86 tackles last season. The Athletic: No. 32 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens

Bleacher Report: No. 32 overall (Round 1), New Orleans Saints CBS Sports: No. 27 overall (Round 1), Green Bay Packers Draft Wire: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Oakland Raiders Walter Football: No. 70 (Round 3), Detroit Lions Yahoo! Sports: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Oakland Raiders

Alex Leatherwood, offensive lineman

Alex Leatherwood moved over from right guard to left tackle this season and has excelled in his natural position. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman did not allow a sack over 409 pass-blocking snaps. Bleacher Report: No. 38 overall (Round 2), Arizona Cardinals CBS Sports: No. 22 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Draft Wire: No. 33 overall (Round 2), Cincinnati Bengals Walter Football: No. 33 overall (Round 2), Cincinnati Bengals Yahoo! Sports: No. 27 overall (Round 1), Green Bay Packers

Xavier McKinney, safety

Xavier McKinney has served as the face of Alabama’s defense this season as he leads the Crimson Tide with 85 tackles and four forced fumbles while also tallying three interceptions and five pass deflections. The junior safety is also one of the biggest leaders in the locker room. Bleacher Report: No. 28 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers CBS Sports: No. 32 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers Draft Wire: No. 47 overall (Round 2), Philadelphia Eagles Walter Football: No. 34 overall (Round 2), New York Giants

Najee Harris, running back

Najee Harris caught fire late this season, rushing for 751 yards and 10 touchdowns over his past seven games. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2017 class has rushed for 1,088 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 304 yards and seven more scores through the air this season. Those numbers along with his five-star athleticism should see him shoot up draft boards this spring. Bleacher Report: No. 44 overall (Round 2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Wire: No. 69 overall (Round 3), Miami Dolphins Walter Football: No. 39 overall (Round 2), Detroit Lions

Raekwon Davis, defensive lineman

Once viewed as a sure-fire first-round pick, Raekwon Davis was never able to recapture the form that saw him lead Alabama with 8.5 sacks during his sophomore season in 2017. However, the 6-foot-7, 312-pound defensive lineman still has the size NFL teams covet and has shown flashes of a big upside at the next level. Bleacher Report: No. 63 overall (Round 2), Baltimore Ravens Draft Wire: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Indianapolis Colts Walter Football: No. 29 overall (Round 1) New England Patriots

Anfernee Jennings, outside linebacker

Anfernee Jennings has been Alabama’s best pass-rusher this season, leading the team with 12 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks through 12 games. The 6-foot-3, 259-pound outside linebacker has also broken up a combined 16 passes over the past two years, including a team-high 11 last season. Bleacher Report: No. 87 overall (Round 3), Minnesota Vikings Draft Wire: No. 55 overall (Round 2), Pittsburgh Steelers

Shyheim Carter, defensive back

Shyheim Carter lacks size but makes up for it with his versatility and football knowledge. The senior defensive back is currently tied for second on the team with seven pass breakups while starting at the Star position. Draft Wire: No. 85 overall (Round 3), Dallas Cowboys

Walter Football: No. 74 overall (Round 3), Jacksonville Jaguars

