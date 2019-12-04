Where Alabama Crimson Tide players are landing in recent NFL mock drafts
With the college football regular season behind us, several major NFL mock drafts were updated Wednesday. To no surprise, Alabama was well-represented as some mock drafts had as many as eight Crimson Tide players selected in the first round.
Alabama has a chance at setting a few draft records as it could possibly surpass Miami’s mark of six first-rounders set in 2004 as well as Ohio State’s impressive 10 players selected in the first three rounds in 2016.
Today, BamaInsider compiled a list of six major mock drafts to show where Alabama players could wind up in next year’s NFL Draft.
Who we used: The Athletic (Dane Brugler), Bleacher Report (Matt Miller), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), Draft Wire by USA Today (Luke Easterling), Walter Football and Yahoo! Sports (Eric Edholm).
Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver
After a blazing start to the season, Jerry Jeudy has trailed off in recent games as opposing defenses have keyed in on him. Still, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner has put up impressive numbers this season and is thought to be the most complete member of Alabama’s receiving corps. Through 12 games he leads the team with 71 receptions while piling up 959 yards and nine touchdowns through the air.
The Athletic: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Oakland Raiders
Bleacher Report: No. 3 overall (Round 1), Washington Redskins
CBS Sports: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Detroit Lions
Draft Wire: No. 3 overall (Round 1), Washington Redskins
Walter Football: No. 7 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals
Yahoo! Sports: No. 9 overall (Round 1), New York Jets
Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa is perhaps the greatest player in Alabama history and at one point was projected to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. However, a season-ending hip injury has seen him slip on most draft boards. The left-hander is still a can't-miss prospect, and it’s hard to imagine too many teams passing over him even with the uncertainties surrounding his injury. Despite playing in just nine games this season, Tagovailoa ranks tied for fifth in the nation in passing touchdowns with 33. He also set the NCAA record with a 206.93 passer efficiency rating, breaking his previous record of 199.44 set last season.
The Athletic: No. 4 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
Bleacher Report: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers
Draft Wire: No. 4 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
Walter Football: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers
Yahoo! Sports: No. 4 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
Jedrick Wills Jr., offensive lineman
Jedrick Wills Jr. has been the anchor of Alabama’s offensive line, spending the majority of the season protecting Tagovailoa’s blindside. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound right tackle is the Crimson Tide’s highest-graded offensive lineman according Pro Football Focus, which gave him an 89.9 mark.
The Athletic: No. 3 overall (Round 1), Washington Redskins
Bleacher Report: No. 15 overall (Round 1), Cleveland Browns
CBS Sports: No. 9 overall (Round 1), New York Jets
Draft Wire: No. 22 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
Walter Football: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars
Yahoo! Sports: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Henry Ruggs III, wide receiver
The fastest of Alabama’s speedy receiving corps, Henry Ruggs III figures to wow scouts with his reported sub-4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine. He’s put that speed to good use this season, averaging a team-high 18.92 yards per reception while pulling in 38 catches for 719 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Athletic: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles
Bleacher Report: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Oakland Raiders
CBS Sports: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Oakland Raiders
Draft Wire: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles
Walter Football: No. 63 overall (Round 2), Baltimore Ravens
Yahoo! Sports: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles
Trevon Diggs, cornerback
Trevon Diggs has served as Alabama’s top cornerback this season, leading the Crimson Tide with eight pass deflections while allowing completions on just 42.3 percent of balls thrown his way. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound cornerback has the size and athleticism NFL teams covet at the position.
The Athletic: No. 11 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos
Bleacher Report: No. 39 overall (Round 2), Detroit Lions
CBS Sports: No. 14 overall (Round 1), Carolina Panthers
Draft Wire: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars
Walter Football: No. 28 (Round 1), New Orleans Saints
Yahoo! Sports: No. 23 (Round 1), Minnesota Vikings
Terrell Lewis, outside linebacker
Terrell Lewis is Alabama’s most naturally gifted pass-rusher. After suffering significant injuries the past two seasons, the 6-foot-5, 252-pound outside linebacker was able to stay healthy this season as he has recorded 11.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks over 11 games. That should be enough to propel him into the first round or at the very least the early second.
The Athletic: No. 19 overall (Round 1), Tennessee Titans
Bleacher Report: No. 22 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
CBS Sports: No. 23 overall (Round 1), Kansas City Chiefs
Draft Wire: No. 39 overall (Round 2), Detroit Lions
Walter Football: No. 50 overall (Rounds 2), Chicago Bears
DeVonta Smith, wide receiver
DeVonta Smith experienced a breakout season this year as he currently leads Alabama with 1,200 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions through 12 games. The thin-built receiver might concern some NFL teams with his size. However, as Nick Saban pointed out last month, Smith doesn’t play like a small receiver.
The Athletic: No. 27 overall (Round 1), Green Bay Packers
Bleacher Report: No. 25 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
Draft Wire: No. 37 overall (Round 2), Indianapolis Colts
Dylan Moses, inside linebacker
Dylan Moses tore his ACL in fall camp, causing him to miss the entirety of his junior season. However, the five-star linebacker is still widely viewed as a potential first-round pick after leading Alabama with 86 tackles last season.
The Athletic: No. 32 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens
Bleacher Report: No. 32 overall (Round 1), New Orleans Saints
CBS Sports: No. 27 overall (Round 1), Green Bay Packers
Draft Wire: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Oakland Raiders
Walter Football: No. 70 (Round 3), Detroit Lions
Yahoo! Sports: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Oakland Raiders
Alex Leatherwood, offensive lineman
Alex Leatherwood moved over from right guard to left tackle this season and has excelled in his natural position. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman did not allow a sack over 409 pass-blocking snaps.
Bleacher Report: No. 38 overall (Round 2), Arizona Cardinals
CBS Sports: No. 22 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
Draft Wire: No. 33 overall (Round 2), Cincinnati Bengals
Walter Football: No. 33 overall (Round 2), Cincinnati Bengals
Yahoo! Sports: No. 27 overall (Round 1), Green Bay Packers
Xavier McKinney, safety
Xavier McKinney has served as the face of Alabama’s defense this season as he leads the Crimson Tide with 85 tackles and four forced fumbles while also tallying three interceptions and five pass deflections. The junior safety is also one of the biggest leaders in the locker room.
Bleacher Report: No. 28 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers
CBS Sports: No. 32 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers
Draft Wire: No. 47 overall (Round 2), Philadelphia Eagles
Walter Football: No. 34 overall (Round 2), New York Giants
Najee Harris, running back
Najee Harris caught fire late this season, rushing for 751 yards and 10 touchdowns over his past seven games. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2017 class has rushed for 1,088 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 304 yards and seven more scores through the air this season. Those numbers along with his five-star athleticism should see him shoot up draft boards this spring.
Bleacher Report: No. 44 overall (Round 2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Draft Wire: No. 69 overall (Round 3), Miami Dolphins
Walter Football: No. 39 overall (Round 2), Detroit Lions
Raekwon Davis, defensive lineman
Once viewed as a sure-fire first-round pick, Raekwon Davis was never able to recapture the form that saw him lead Alabama with 8.5 sacks during his sophomore season in 2017. However, the 6-foot-7, 312-pound defensive lineman still has the size NFL teams covet and has shown flashes of a big upside at the next level.
Bleacher Report: No. 63 overall (Round 2), Baltimore Ravens
Draft Wire: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Indianapolis Colts
Walter Football: No. 29 overall (Round 1) New England Patriots
Anfernee Jennings, outside linebacker
Anfernee Jennings has been Alabama’s best pass-rusher this season, leading the team with 12 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks through 12 games. The 6-foot-3, 259-pound outside linebacker has also broken up a combined 16 passes over the past two years, including a team-high 11 last season.
Bleacher Report: No. 87 overall (Round 3), Minnesota Vikings
Draft Wire: No. 55 overall (Round 2), Pittsburgh Steelers
Shyheim Carter, defensive back
Shyheim Carter lacks size but makes up for it with his versatility and football knowledge. The senior defensive back is currently tied for second on the team with seven pass breakups while starting at the Star position.
Draft Wire: No. 85 overall (Round 3), Dallas Cowboys
Walter Football: No. 74 overall (Round 3), Jacksonville Jaguars
