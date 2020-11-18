Today we will dive into some of the matchup’s storylines by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

After a brief hiatus, Alabama football is back this weekend. The Crimson Tide (6-0) will play for the first time since earning its No. 1 ranking earlier this month as it takes on Kentucky (3-4) at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is currently favored by 30.5 points heading into the game.

LaBryan Ray is back in the fold at practice for Alabama. Whether the starting defensive end will be available for this week’s game against Kentucky is another story.

During his Wednesday Zoom call with reporters, Nick Saban provided an update Ray, stating the defender’s availability will come down to hoe confident he feels with his ability to use his injured elbow.

“Maybe there’s some role he can play in the game, but it’s going to be strictly up to how he feels,” Saban said. “We’ve kind of cleared him to sort of make progress as he can. This is kind of a different injury when you’ve got an elbow and you’re a defensive lineman and you’re using your hands every play. It takes time to get confidence in your ability to do that when you’ve had that type of injury.”

Ray started Alabama’s first three games, recording 11 stops and .5 sacks with a quarterback hurry. He has been replaced by Christian Barmore and Phidarian Mathis on Alabama’s starting defensive line.

Alabama could use Ray’s ability to set the edge this week as it goes up against a Kentucky team that features a dual-threat quarterback in Terry Wilson as well as running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. who leads the SEC averaging 6.39 yards per carry. The Wildcats rank second in the conference averaging 195 yards per game on the ground.