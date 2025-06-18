Alabama basketball learns SEC opponents for 2025/26 schedule

Several of Alabama basketball’s upcoming non-conference opponents have already been announced. On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide learned which SEC opponents it will play, as the conference released upcoming home and away matchups for each program. Dates and times for the games will be announced at a later time.

In addition to its permanent home-and-home opponents, Auburn and Mississippi State, Alabama will also have a home-and-home with Tennessee. Here’s a look at Alabama’s conference schedule in alphabetical order.

Home

Arkansas

Auburn

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Away

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

LSU

Mississippi State

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Alabama’s non-conference schedule includes several marquee matchups. The Tide will take on St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 8. before hosting Purdue on Nov. 13. From there, Alabama will travel to Chicago’s United Center to take on Illinois on Nov. 19. Alabama will also play Arizona in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on Dec. 13 and is set to take on Clemson as part of te ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tide will also participate in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, which is set to involve several high-level programs.

Other announced games on Alabama’s schedule include reunions against three former Tide assistants — Austin Claunch (UTSA, Dec. 7), Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State, Dec. 21) and Bryan Hodson (South Florida, TBD). The game against Kennesaw State will take place inside Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala., while the matchups against UTSA and South Florida will be held inside Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama will open its season against North Dakota on Nov. 3 and also has a game scheduled against Yale on a date yet to be determined.