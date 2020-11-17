BamaInsider - Landon Dickerson provides the story behind his makeshift bumper

Alabama lineman Landon Dickerson is pretty good with his hands. Earlier this season, quarterback Mac Jones said the lineman is somewhat of a handyman, stating that “you can always go to him with whatever problem you have.”

“Whether it’s a car problem or anything like that, he can fix anything,” Jones said. “So I always call Landon if I need something.”

However, Dickerson’s latest bit of repair work has come under some scrutiny. Sunday, running back Najee Harris teased his teammate, posting a photo of Dickerson’s truck which now features a railroad tie in lieu of a front bumper.

The lineman claims it’s a long story, but here’s the jist of it.

“A while back my bumper was ripped off while my truck was getting worked on, towed somewhere,” Dickerson explained. “Couldn’t really figure out what happened to it, but to be safe to me and other drivers, I decided to take it off because it was a hazard, and the railroad tie was a cost-effective method to keep some sort of bumperesque device on the front of my truck.”