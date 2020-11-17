Former Auburn defensive back Junior Rosegreen believes Edric Weldon has a chance to blossom into one of the best defensive players in the country. Rosegreen describes Weldon as the next Isaiah Simmons (former Clemson star, Butkus award winner).

It has been a week to remember for Weldon as he has collected offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, UAB, and Virginia Tech. He spoke with Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff about his offer from the Crimson Tide.

"Coach Huff said, I would like to give you an offer to Alabama," Weldon said. "I like how you play and keep grinding.

"I felt good about the offer. It feels like a dream because when I was younger my mom would always be like, 'you gone get offered by them one day' and she was right!"

Weldon has yet to visit Tuscaloosa.

"I like that Alabama always goes to the national championship," he said. "They don't be losing. They always have players make it to the league. I like how they get lit and their fanbase is lit. I like how it is. They are known for having the best players."

