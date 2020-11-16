BamaInsider - Heisman watch: Mac Jones among four-way race at the top

Things are beginning to even up in the race for this year’s Heisman Trophy. According to VegasInsider, there are now four favorites tied in terms of betting odds as Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence are all listed at 5-2 to win the award. Here’s a look at where the top contenders stand heading into Week 12 of the season.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask

Last week: Trask completed 23 of 29 (79.3 percent) passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions during Florida’s 63-35 victory over Arkansas. Season stats: Through six games, Trask leads the nation with 28 passing touchdowns while throwing three interceptions. He’s tied for 10th with a 70.1 percent completion percentage and ranks ninth with 2,171 yards through the air. His 197.52 passer rating ranks sixth among college quarterbacks. Outlook: Trask heard Heisman chants from the Florida faithful this weekend as he threw for four or more touchdowns for a school-record sixth straight game. The senior’s 28 passing touchdowns are the most any SEC quarterback has recorded through six games. Those numbers should continue to rise as the Gators’ next four opponents — Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU — all currently rank outside the top 40 in the nation in pass defense. Trask is the only quarterback on this list with a loss, perhaps the only thing hurting him so far. Although, Florida is on a collision course with Alabama for the SEC title which could help him atone for the lone blemish on his resume. If Trask continues at this pace while leading the Gators to wins, the Heisman should be his.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones

Last week: Jones and Alabama had their game against LSU postponed. Season stats: Through six games, Jones has completed 78.5 percent of his passes for 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions. His 12.4 yards per attempt leads all quarterbacks while his 210.32 passer rating leads the nation among quarterbacks who have played at least four games. Outlook: This past weekend was supposed to serve as a showcase as Jones was set up to pick apart a flailing LSU pass defense in front of a primetime audience. Instead, the Alabama quarterback spent another weekend off, slowing the momentum he built up over his first six games. While Jones’ two-week hiatus served as a minor setback, the redshirt junior is still firmly in the Heisman race. Outside of touchdown passes, his numbers stack up favorably with Trask through six games. Jones has more passing yards, fewer interceptions, a better passer rating and is averaging more yards per attempt than the Florida quarterback. He’s also undefeated and leading the No. 1 team in the nation. As is the case with Trask, Jones’ Heisman run could come down to his performance in the SEC Championship Game next month.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields

Last week: Fields and Ohio State had their game against Maryland canceled. Season stats: Through three games, Fields has completed 86.7 percent of his passes for 908 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. He is averaging 10.9 yards per pass attempt and has a 222.38 passer rating. He also has 57 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Outlook: Big Ten defenses did little to slow down Fields during his first three games. However, a COVID-19 cancellation could put a serious dent in his Heisman chances. Ohio State was already limited to an eight-game regular season and will now see that cut to seven plus a potential conference championship game. By the time the Heisman is handed out, Fields could have three fewer games under his belt than Jones and Trask. That being said, Fields’ numbers are too good to ignore. If he can keep that up over a larger sample size, his averages might outweigh the totals from other contenders. Fields will face a crucial test this week as Ohio State hosts No. 9 Indiana. The Hoosiers rank 19th in the nation in total defense, allowing 320.8 yards per game through the air. That should serve as a good measuring stick for Fields he dismantled three lesser teams in Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Last week: Lawrence and Clemson had an open week ahead of their trip to Florida State this week. Season stats: Through six games, Lawrence has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns with two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 71 yards and four touchdowns. Outlook: Twenty-eight days. That’s how long it will have been since we’ve last seen Lawrence behind center when he returns this Saturday against Florida State. After sitting out two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test, the Clemson quarterback had a third straight Saturday off as the Tigers had their open week. The fact that Lawrence has maintained his place among the contenders despite his extended hiatus speaks volumes about his candidacy. With three games and a potential conference championship matchup remaining on his schedule he should still be able to make up for lost time. Lawrence was deprived of playing in the biggest game on Clemson’s schedule as the Tigers fell to Notre Dame in overtime earlier this month. His Heisman candidacy could hinge on the possibility of a rematch against the Irish in the ACC Championship Game.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson

Last week: Wilson and BYU had an open week ahead of their game against North Alabama this week. Season stats: Through eight games, Wilson leads the nation with 30 total touchdowns. He’s tied for fourth with 22 passing touchdowns and has thrown just two interceptions. He also ranks third in completion percentage (75.1 percent) and fourth in both passer rating (201.63) and yards per completion (11.4). On top of his passing, Wilson has added 158 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Outlook: Wilson appears to be a distant fifth on this list. And with just two games remaining, it doesn’t look likely he’ll be able to usurp any of the primary contenders. This week’s matchup against North Alabama won’t move the needle, and neither will the following game against San Diego State. Still, big performances against both teams could give him an outsider’s chance at this race.

Alabama running back Najee Harris

Last week: Harris and Alabama had their game against LSU postponed. Season stats: Through six games, Harris is averaging 5.76 yards per carry and has 714 rushing yards. He is second in the nation with 14 rushing touchdowns and has also recorded 20 receptions for 183 yards. Outlook: It’s looking increasingly likely that this award will go to a quarterback. However, we’re keeping Harris on this list because if 2020 has taught us one thing it is to always expect the unexpected. Like Jones, Harris benefits from being on the nation’s No. 1 team. Who knows what could happen moving forward? For example, if Jones was to get sick or injured, it might cause Alabama to make a shift in its offense and rely on Harris a bit more. The senior back’s numbers have kept him in the race so far, but he’s going to need something to change moving forward if he’s going to make his move.

From left to right Kyle Trask, Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence. Photos | Getty Images