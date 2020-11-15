With the majority of college football’s top teams off this week, there was little change atop both national polls released Sunday. Alabama kept its No. 1 spot in both rankings, earning 60 of 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and 57 of the 62 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.

Notre Dame, the only team in the top four of either poll to play over the weekend, remained at No. 2 in both rankings, earning a first-place vote in the AP Top 25 and three first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State finished No. 3 in both polls with a first-place vote in the AP Top 25 and two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Clemson was No. 4 in both polls. Texas A&M rounded out the top five in the AP Top 25 while Florida was No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.

After having last week’s game against LSU postponed, Alabama (6-0) will host Kentucky (3-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Wildcats are coming off a 38-35 victory over Vanderbilt this past weekend.