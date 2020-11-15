 Where Alabama ranks in the college football polls
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-15 13:05:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama remains at No. 1 in both national polls

Alabama remained at No. 1 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25. Photo | Getty Images
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
With the majority of college football’s top teams off this week, there was little change atop both national polls released Sunday. Alabama kept its No. 1 spot in both rankings, earning 60 of 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and 57 of the 62 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.

Notre Dame, the only team in the top four of either poll to play over the weekend, remained at No. 2 in both rankings, earning a first-place vote in the AP Top 25 and three first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State finished No. 3 in both polls with a first-place vote in the AP Top 25 and two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Clemson was No. 4 in both polls. Texas A&M rounded out the top five in the AP Top 25 while Florida was No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.

After having last week’s game against LSU postponed, Alabama (6-0) will host Kentucky (3-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Wildcats are coming off a 38-35 victory over Vanderbilt this past weekend.

Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Alabama (57)

Alabama (60)

2

Notre Dame (3)

Notre Dame (1)

3

Ohio State (2)

Ohio State (1)

4

Clemson

Clemson

5

Florida

Texas A&M

6

Texas A&M

Florida

7

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

8

BYU

BYU

9

Miami

Indiana

10

Indiana

Wisconsin

11

Georgia

Oregon

12

Wisconsin

Miami

13

Oregon

Georgia

14

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

15

Marshall

Coastal Carolina/Marshall

16

Iowa State


17

Oklahoma

Iowa State

18

Coastal Carolina

Oklahoma

19

Southern California

Northwestern

20

Northwestern

Southern California

21

Auburn

Liberty

22

Liberty

Texas

23

Texas

Auburn

24

North Carolina

Louisiana-Lafayette

25

Louisiana-Lafayette

Tulsa
