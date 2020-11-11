BamaInsider - A look at Alabama's unexpected off week, possibility of rescheduling LSU

A look at Alabama's unexpected off week, possibility of rescheduling LSU
Saturday’s trip to LSU has been postponed, but Nick Saban is doing his best to simulate a typical game-week routine for No. 1 Alabama. During an appearance on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, the head coach said that his players will remain on campus this week as the team attempts to carry on with business as normally as possible.
“We’re trying to stay in the same rhythm that we would,” Saban said. “We usually do a light practice Monday, practice Tuesday, Wednesday, little bit of a light practice Thursday, no practice Friday, play a game Saturday. We’ll probably do the same thing.”
Alabama is already coming off an open date, meaning the Tide will have a rare two-week break in the middle of its season. Here’s an update on Alabama during this unique time.
Alabama has one positive COVID-19 test
Ahead of last weekend’s open date, Alabama held three practices before allowing players to return home and see their families. Even then, the team was given stringent guidelines on how to maintain a personal bubble and avoid contracting the virus.
For the most part, the plan seemed to work as Saban stated Wednesday that Alabama has not experienced an uptick in positive COVID-19 tests this week.
“We’ve been good,” Saban said. “I think we had maybe one positive this week. That’s it.”
