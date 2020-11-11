BamaInsider - A look at Alabama's unexpected off week, possibility of rescheduling LSU

Saturday’s trip to LSU has been postponed, but Nick Saban is doing his best to simulate a typical game-week routine for No. 1 Alabama. During an appearance on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, the head coach said that his players will remain on campus this week as the team attempts to carry on with business as normally as possible.

“We’re trying to stay in the same rhythm that we would,” Saban said. “We usually do a light practice Monday, practice Tuesday, Wednesday, little bit of a light practice Thursday, no practice Friday, play a game Saturday. We’ll probably do the same thing.”

Alabama is already coming off an open date, meaning the Tide will have a rare two-week break in the middle of its season. Here’s an update on Alabama during this unique time.