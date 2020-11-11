No.1 Alabama will be off again this week after its game against LSU was postponed Tuesday. However, when the Crimson Tide does return to the football field it could receive a boost on defense.

During the SEC teleconference Wednesday, Nick Saban provided an injury update on defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, stating the redshirt junior is starting practice again after missing the last three games with an elbow injury.

“This is the type of thing that he needs to develop confidence in,” Saban said, “but he’s making good progress.”

Ray started Alabama’s first three games, recording 11 stops and .5 sacks with a quarterback hurry. He has been replaced by Christian Barmore and Phidarian Mathis on Alabama’s starting defensive line.

Despite not having a game Saturday, Saban said his players will remain on campus as the team tries its best to simulate a regular game week. Alabama’s next scheduled game is against Kentucky on Nov. 21 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“We’re trying to stay in the same rhythm that we would,” Saban said. “We usually have a light practice on Monday, practice Tuesday and Wednesday, a little bit of a light practice on Thursday, no practice on Friday and play a game on Saturday. So, we’ll probably do the same thing. Obviously, we don’t have a game, but to keep the rhythm, probably have some kind of practice Saturday.”