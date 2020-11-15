 Alabama Crimson Tide football news
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-15 18:02:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide with 89% chance to make college football playoffs

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Alabama Football has an 89% chance to make college football playoffs at the end of the regular season according to ESPN.com. Tonight, Mick Gillispie of BamaInsider.com talks playoff talk, Alabama vs. LSU potential make up game, Heisman Odds, and takes a quick look at Alabama vs. Kentucky.

Related

Get $75 to Nike when you sign up today

Alabama remains at No. 1 in both national polls

Weekend Team Nuggets

A look at Christian Harris' path to the Crimson Tide

A look at Alabama's unexpected off week

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}