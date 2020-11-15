Alabama Football has an 89% chance to make college football playoffs at the end of the regular season according to ESPN.com. Tonight, Mick Gillispie of BamaInsider.com talks playoff talk, Alabama vs. LSU potential make up game, Heisman Odds, and takes a quick look at Alabama vs. Kentucky.

