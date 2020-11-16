If there’s ever been a time for Nick Saban’s patented process, it’s right now.

Beginning next week, the SEC established parameters that allow for the adjustment of game opponents as late as five days prior to competition. That means teams could theoretically begin practicing for an opponent on Monday only to have their schedule switched around the following day. While the new stipulation could develop into a game-planning nightmare for coaches and players, it’s yet another wrinkle in a complicated COVID-19 season

Last week, Alabama saw its game against LSU postponed. While there are theories of how and when that matchup can be rescheduled, a makeup date has yet to be announced. Monday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron referred to that situation as “fluid” which is an adjective the Crimson Tide and all other SEC programs should get used to over the next few weeks.

So how does Saban, a man known for his detest of hypotheticals, deal with the uncertainty of his remaining schedule? The same way he goes about everything else — focusing on what’s in front of him.

“This is the way you play,” Saban said Monday, referring to the mindset. “You focus on the next play. You focus on today. You focus on this game. And I think that’s really what’s important for our team to do right now. I think they’ve done a really good job of doing that.”

Alabama will continue game-week preparations for Kentucky on Monday ahead of its 3 p.m. CT kickoff against the Wildcats on Saturday inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Next Monday, the Tide will do the same for Auburn until either that game is played or the conference informs them of a different opponent.

Change could happen at any moment. However, Alabama feels it will be ready to adjust for whatever this season throws its way.

“It really doesn’t affect us at all,” defensive lineman D.J. Dale said. “We go week-by-week, and whoever the opponent is that week is who we prepare for them that week. If it changes, it changes. We can’t control that; we can’t think about the future. We have to focus on what is right there in front of us.”

Tight end Miller Forristall admits shifting gears for a new opponent can be a difficult task, especially on short notice. Alabama players were looking forward to last week’s scheduled matchup against LSU but were forced to quickly turn the page and refocus their attention toward Kentucky. So far, the transition has worked well.

“I think it says a lot about our staff and our coaches and the players that have done such a really good job of being able to go 180 in their mindset and get prepared for an entirely different team — another good team in Kentucky,” Forristall said. “So we’re looking forward to that.”