Tyler Booker ready to learn Dixieland Delight lyrics

Tyler Booker, four-star offensive tackle from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, returned to Alabama this past weekend for the Tide's 52-24 win against the University of Tennessee. Booker was joined by teammate and fellow Alabama commitment, Jaleel Skinner, during his second visit of the season to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"The visit was amazing,'" Booker said after attending Homecoming in Tuscaloosa. "Just the whole atmosphere was great. It was a little bit different than the Ole Miss game. The whole stadium was jumping. There were just as many people outside the stadium as there were inside.

"I really had a great time. I am just reminded every time I go up there that I made a great decision for my future. The place was rocking. There are a few songs I am going to have to learn, like Dixieland Delight.

"I went into the locker room after the game. It was a little hard to breathe in there because of all the smoke,” Booker said with a laugh. The atmosphere was electric. Everyone was ecstatic about the win. That's what Alabama football looks like, the second half at least."

Former IMG Academy star, Evan Neal, continues to put on a show during his junior season for the Crimson Tide. Booker was impressed with the former five-star and also enjoyed seeing former teammate JC Latham receive playing time.

"I thought the offensive line did great," he said. "I can see why Evan Neal is regarded as one of the best overall players in this draft class. He is so intelligent and so polished as an offensive lineman. I see how he throws people off.

"You can usually tell if it's a run or pass play depending on what stance they are in, but his stance is different each time. You can't pick up on any tendencies from him. He is very technically sound. He is the best prospect in this draft class. It was also great to see JC get in the game towards the end."

Booker spoke with several coaches including Nick Saban, offensive line coach Doug Marrone and area recruiter Robert Gillespie during the return visit. It was a former Alabama star who he really enjoyed meeting.

"I met AJ McCarron," Booker said. "It was a really great moment for me. It was one of the many highlights of my trip. AJ McCarron was the guy at Alabama when I was growing up and when I started to understand the concept of football. It was really cool. He knew Jaleel (Skinner) and I were commitments. It was fun meeting him."

Booker continues to build strong relationships with several other Crimson Tide commitments. He also put on his recruiting hat. He spoke with a few of Alabama's top targets.

"I hung out with all the other commitments who were there like Jake (Pope), Jeremiah (Alexander), Elijah (Pritchett), Ty (Simpson), Kobe (Prentice) and Emmanuel (Henderson)," he said. "I talked to Peter Woods. He really blew up (developed into one of the top recruits in the country) during the last year.

"I hung out with Kiyaunta Goodwin. His trainer (Chris Vaughn who visited Alabama with Goodwin) is actually from Connecticut. My dad knows him, and they have always stayed in touch. Kiyaunta and I have stayed in touch, and it was great to see him in person. He is definitely someone I would like for us to add to the class.

What is the pitch to other players to join his class?

"The way I recruit players is just tell them why I committed,” he said. “Everyone is going to have different values and different ways of doing things. I don't want to pressure anyone. I want to see someone do their best and tell them the benefits of playing at Alabama. I told him all the great things about Alabama and all the great things we can do there."

Booker will return to the state of Alabama the next two weeks as IMG Academy will travel to Auburn High School on Friday night. He will also return to Tuscaloosa on November 6 for the Tide's home game against LSU.