Four-star WR has amazing visit to Alabama

Byson Rodgers, 2023 four-star wide receiver from Wiregrass High School in Wesley Chapel, Florida, traveled more than 500 miles to Tuscaloosa this past weekend for Alabama's 52-24 win against Tennessee. It was the second visit to Alabama after earning an offer at the Tide's camp in June.

"It was amazing," Rogers said of his trip to Alabama on Saturday. "I made a Twitter post thanking all the fans and staff for the amazing visit that I had while I was there. We had a great journey to Alabama and it was well worth it.

"I am good friends with Agiye Hall. I chopped it up with him, a few coaches and the recruiting staff while I was there. I had really good seats with all the other recruits. We were in the front row so it was all up close and personal.

"I talked to a few of the other players on the team after the game after they beat Tennessee. It was pretty good to see everyone celebrating after the win.

"I had a brief conversation with Coach Wiggins. I also talked to Daniel Bush (Director of Recruiting). I was with him the whole time. He made sure I was good. It was valuable time and it was great leaning more knowledge about the university."

Alabama captured its 15th consecutive win against the Volunteers. Rodgers saw a close game in the third quarter until the Tide outscored Tennessee 28-7 in the fourth quarter. He was impressed with the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Bryce Young.

"It was a great game," he said. "It shows that you have to play all four quarters to beat Alabama. They are really hard to beat. I was impressed, player-wise, with Bryce Young. I already knew about him coming out of Mater Dei.

"Just seeing him in real life was great. His ball placement and the way he maneuvers when he is in the open field was really cool to see. He is incredible to watch especially with his jukes and agility. He makes you excited to be a receiver in that offense."

The Tampa area athlete has high interest in the Crimson Tide. It was freshman receiver, Agiye Hall, who shared with Rodgers what it's like in Tuscaloosa.

"Everyone in the country knows Alabama is a top notch team," Rodgers said. "I was talking to Agiye and he told me how they have tutors to help you stay on top in the classroom. I know I can have a great life after football with having success in the classroom.

"They are known for putting guys in the league. Players who produce every week. They have a great coaching staff. Agiye tells me how everyone is about their business. Everyone there stays in their place. It's more like a job and it will challenge me to be the best. I want the challenge and I want to feel like a job rather than just having fun."

Rodgers will return to Alabama for the Tide's home game against LSU. He will meet with his cousin who is also one of Alabama's top overall targets in the 2022 class.

"I will be back next week for the LSU game," he said. "Domani Jackson (USC commitment) is my cousin through marriage. We will both be there for the game. I am looking forward to getting there and chopping it up with him. I'll get to see what he's thinking about his future and maybe we can make something happen together."

Rodgers was born in Youngstown, Ohio, before moving to Tampa when he was young. He has a few early top schools on his list which includes Alabama, Florida, Penn State and Rutgers.