Published May 18, 2025
How a fallen tree caused pregame drama for Alabama softball coach
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Patrick Murphy’s Sunday morning featured plenty of sweat, a few nerves and some desperate decisions — and that was before his Alabama softball team held on for a 3-2 win over Virginia Tech to claim the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Severe weather in the Tuscaloosa area complicated Murphy’s typical pregame routine, as debris from the storms put the head coach in a bit of a pickle.

“There was a big-ass tree in the road, the only road to get out of our neighborhood,” Murphy explained with a smile after the game. “All our neighborhood had trees down, and my neighbor had a tree fall on their fireplace. So I went over and helped them, and I looked at my watch and it was 9:30. Somebody said, ‘The road is closed, you’re going to have to get in a helicopter or get in a boat.’ Then I started to panic a little.”

From there, Murphy was able to find a ride to the game. The only problem was, he needed to survive somewhat of an obstacle course to reach it.

“I walked about a fourth of a mile down the road, went through ditch and up a hill, past the tree and got on the other side of it,” Murphy said. “My buddy was there to pick me up. Yeah, I don’t know how I’m getting home.”

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Fortunately for Murphy, he made it to Rhoads Stadium well in time for Alabama’s originally-scheduled 1 p.m. game. As it turned out, he ended up with extra time to spare, as Sunday’s game was delayed three hours due to rain.There’s no word on how Murphy plans to get home Sunday night. However, he hopes he won’t be spending too much time in Tuscaloosa moving forward.Following its regional win, No. 15 national seed Alabama will travel to Norman, Oklahoma this week to take on No. 2 national seed Oklahoma in a super regional. If the Tide can beat the Sooners in a best-of-three series, it will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City the following week.When asked following Sunday’s win, Murphy said Alabama plans to pack accordingly for the trip.“We’re not coming home,” Murphy said. “We’re just going to stay there.”