Alabama softball downs Virginia Tech to sweep through Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the 19th time in 20 postseasons, Alabama softball is headed to an NCAA super regional. The Crimson Tide swept its way through the Tuscaloosa Regional this weekend, beating Virginia Tech, 3-2 on Sunday.

Alabama (40-21), which was awarded the No. 15 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, will travel to No. 2 national seed Oklahoma (48-7) in the Norman Super Regional next week. The Crimson Tide won two of three games against the Sooners in Tuscaloosa last month.

Rain delayed the start of Sunday’s game by three hours. A pitching duel between Alabama’s Catelyn Riley and Virginia Tech’s Emma Lemley delayed the offense between both teams until the fifth inning, when the Tide capitalized on another two-out rally.

Salen Hawkins got things started for Alabama with a single through the left side before a perfectly executed bunt from Brooke Ellestad put runners on first and second with no outs. Two batters later, Abby Duchscherer walked to load the bases with one out.

Alabama looked as though it might come away with nothing after Larissa Preuitt popped out to left. However, a four-pitch walk by Audrey Vadagriff finally put the Tide on the board.

From there, Lauren Johnson provided the clutch hitting Alabama had been missing for most of the day, blooping a single to score two more and put the Tide up 3-0. Johnson finished the day 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

"She's very gritty, she's very competitive." Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said of Johnson. “I just feel like good things are going to happen when she’s up to bat. I think everybody on the team feels that way. She’s shown that consistently throughout this year and last year. She’s just like that pest in the box. Something good is going to happen when you put it in play, and that’s what she does.”