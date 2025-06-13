Breaking down Alabama’s summer arrivals: London Simmons

This week, Tide Illustrated will be breaking down the trio of summer arrivals as they begin their college journey in Tuscaloosa. Up next is three-star defensive lineman London Simmons, who hails from Flowood, Mississippi.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama’s staff secured the No. 4 recruiting class in the country in their first full cycle for 2025. Of the 21 signees, 18 enrolled early and participated in spring practice, while the final three freshmen joined the Crimson Tide this summer after finishing high school.

Simmons, the No. 12 prospect in the state and No. 32 defensive tackle nationally, is one of three Mississippi natives in Alabama’s 2025 class, joining running back Akylin Dear and fellow defensive lineman Steve Mboumoua.

After a quiet recruiting cycle, Simmons committed to Alabama over offers from Samford, UAB and Arkansas State. He developed a strong connection with defensive line coach Freddie Roach, and Alabama, the first Power Four program to offer him, made a lasting impression during his visits.

At Hartfield Academy, Simmons was a dominant force on the defensive front. He helped lead the Hawks to back-to-back Mississippi 6A state championships, capping off the 2024 season with a 12-2 record.

Faith also played a role in Simmons’ decision. In April, he told Tide Illustrated that Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan offered guidance during his recruitment.

“We were actually talking about a spiritual thing with God, and once you get in college you’re not just going to go to church all the time,” Simmons said. “You’re going to be more on your own and just keeping the faith in God and just going to church even when you’re down there. He was just telling me, ‘Just don’t give up on your spirit route.’”

This spring, he made a visit to Tuscaloosa and connected with future teammates and coaches. To prepare for the transition, Simmons has been waking up at 5:30 a.m. for conditioning workouts while focusing on footwork, burst drills and improving his technique.

With a trimmed-down frame — shedding 50 pounds from his 340-pound junior season — Simmons enters Alabama’s program with an uphill battle to contribute in season one, however, his proven speed and technique will be crucial in his development.