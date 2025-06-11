Alabama basketball to host Clemson in ACC/SEC Challenge

Alabama basketball will take the court against Clemson for the third time in as many seasons. According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Crimson Tide is set to host the Tigers as part of this year’s ACC/SEC Challenge. The date of the matchup has yet to be determined.

Alabama and Clemson previously squared off in the ACC/SEC challenge on Nov. 28, 2023, when the Tide suffered an 85-77 defeat inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama got its revenge in that season’s NCAA Tournament, beating the Tigers, 89-82, to advance to its first-ever Final Four appearance.

Clemson finished 27-7 last season, coming in second in the ACC standings before earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers were upset by No. 12 seed McNeese State in the first round.

Alabama beat North Carolina, 94-79, on the road in last year's ACC-SEC Challenge. That was part of a dominant run for the SEC, which went 14-2 across the matchups.

This season’s game against Clemson is one of several notable matchups already announced on Alabama’s schedule. The Tide will take on St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 8. before hosting Purdue on Nov. 13. From there, Alabama will travel to Chicago’s United Center to take on Illinois on Nov. 19. Alabama will also play Arizona in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on Dec. 13. Alabama is also set to participate in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas which is set to involve several high-level programs.

Other announced games on Alabama’s schedule include reunions against three former Tide assistants — Austin Claunch (UTSA, Dec. 7), Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State, Dec. 21) and Bryan Hodson (South Florida, TBD). The game against Kennesaw State will take place inside Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala., while the matchups against UTSA and South Florida will be held inside Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama will open its season against North Dakota on Nov. 3 and also has a game scheduled against Yale on a date yet to be determined.