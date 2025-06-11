Breaking down Alabama’s summer arrivals: Chuck McDonald III

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama’s staff secured the No. 4 recruiting class in the country in their first full cycle for 2025. Of the 21 signees, 18 enrolled early and participated in spring practice, while the final three freshmen joined the Crimson Tide this summer after finishing high school.

This week, Tide Illustrated will be breaking down the trio of summer arrivals as they begin their college journey in Tuscaloosa. Up first is Chuck McDonald III, a four-star cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.