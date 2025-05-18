Rivals Camp Series: Recruiting intel from Atlanta

Alabama and Ole Miss have shot up to the top with four-star linebacker Anthony Davis.
For the 19th time in 20 postseasons, Alabama softball is headed to an NCAA super regional.
When Alabama softball’s bats have needed a boost in the weekend’s Tuscaloosa Regional, Kali Heivilin has had the answer.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has three predictions, including Xavier Griffin’s future destination.
After a sleepy start, Alabama softball broke out the bats to down Jackson State on Friday night.
Alabama and Ole Miss have shot up to the top with four-star linebacker Anthony Davis.
For the 19th time in 20 postseasons, Alabama softball is headed to an NCAA super regional.
When Alabama softball’s bats have needed a boost in the weekend’s Tuscaloosa Regional, Kali Heivilin has had the answer.