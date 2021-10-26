Isaiah Hastings has 'home feeling' in Tuscaloosa

Isaiah Hastings, three-star defensive tackle from Clearwater International Academy in Florida, received an offer from Alabama last month after defensive line coach Freddie Roach had an in-person evaluation. The Tide's interest has been very high ever since. He traveled to Tuscaloosa this past weekend.

Hastings moved to Clearwater, Florida from Toronto for an opportunity to play his senior season after fall sports were cancelled in Canada due to COVID-19. He attended the Mercer camp in June where he caught the attention of several schools. He received offers from Florida, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Toledo and West Virginia.

His stock continued to rise after hitting the field this fall with recent offers from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. Hastings should see significant movement in the next rankings update. He has quickly moved up the recruiting board for several programs especially Alabama. He felt the love from the Crimson Tide this weekend during his first trip to the Capstone.

"The visit was great," Hastings told BamaInsider. "I really enjoyed myself. They really made me feel like I'm at home. They really made me feel like I was part of the family. It was great hospitality.

"It was great meeting with all the different players, all the coaches and their wives. I met some of the other players’ parents. I talked to Coach Saban a lot. It was just an awesome experience."

Hastings raved about everything Alabama has to offer from its football program to the academics. The coaching staff, led by Nick Saban and defensive line coach Freddie Roach, made a strong impression.

"I really liked meeting with Coach Saban and just knowing the standard at Alabama," he said. "They are one of the top schools in the country in getting your degree the fastest. I plan on majoring in Sports Communication or Sports Broadcasting.

"I love the standard and what Alabama is all about. Coach Saban has a great track record with seven national championships. He talked to me about life in general. He talked about his background and working with cars. He showed me some of his cars.

"Coach Roach is a very nice guy. He is a great, great coach. I really enjoyed visiting with him. I talked to him a lot. I was really with him the whole time. It was great.

"My mom really liked the visit. She had a really good time. What really stands out to me is just the love they are showing me. They have a history of great players. You are also around a lot of players who want to be great at the next level. The visit for sure helped Alabama. It was good to see it in person. It was just an overall great visit."

There was plenty more to like about the trip to Alabama throughout the weekend from "crazy atmosphere" during the 52-24 win against Tennessee to enjoying wings and pancakes. The best part of the visit was also spending time with players and other student-athletes who hail from his home country.

"Q (Quaundarius) Robinson was my player host," Hastings said. "He was great. He is a great person and great player to be around. He made me feel like I was home. He was just telling me if you come here you go up against the best every day. He goes up against Evan Neal. He went up against Alex Leatherwood.

"The receivers who went there went up against guys like Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain. It's NFL talent. You can get your degree in three years. They help set you up with your education while also competing against the best every day.

"Honestly, my favorite part of the visit was meeting with other Canadian athletes. I talked to a few guys especially from Toronto like Charles Bediako and Keon Ambrose-Hylton. We had a great time with those guys. It just felt like being at home."

Hastings is still trying to decide on remaining visits, but the Crimson Tide looks favorable.

"My leader is probably Bama," he said. "I just really like the way they have treated me. They have shown that they really want me. It's also the best school and program in the country.

Decision time-frame?

"I am not sure right now when I am going to make a decision, he said. “I might schedule some more trips, but I just have to wait and see. I am focused on finishing my season right now."