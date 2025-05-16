Alabama softball rolls to opening win in Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy says the best way to respect an opponent is “to play your very best against them.”

The Crimson Tide waited until two outs in the bottom of the third inning before dishing out all the respect it would need to down Jackson State on Friday night. Alabama opened the Tuscaloosa Regional with an 8-0 win over Jackson State in five innings. The Tide used a four-run rally in the bottom of the third inning to pull away after a sleepy start to the game.

Alabama will now play Virginia Tech on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the winner’s bracket of the regional. Virginia Tech beat Belmont, 5-0, earlier Friday. Belmont and Jackson State will play later Saturday in an elimination game.

Alabama’s four-run rally in the third inning began as Larissa Preuitt led off the bottom of the inning with a three-base error. For a while, it looked like the Tide would strand her at third base. Alabama’s leading hitter, Audrey Vandagriff, struck out before Lauren Johnson failed to bring in the run on a sharp groundout to short.

With two outs, Murphy met with Kali Heivilin in the on-deck circle before sending the senior to the plate in search of a clutch hit.

"I probably can't say anything what I told her," Murphy said of the meeting. "Just get the run in. We need this run."

Heivilin delivered two pitches later, breaking the scoreless deadlock by legging out an infield single to score Preuitt. From there, Alabama’s bats exploded.

Following a walk from Marlie Giles, Salen Hawkins broke the game open with a two-run double to left. From there, Brooke Ellestad increased the lead to 4-0 by poking a single past first base to score Hawkins.

"We talk about passing the baton down," Murphy said of Alabama's two-out rally. "Don't make the third out of the inning either. That's like the cardinal sin of Murphy's law. I know it's going to happen, but at least give us another opportunity.

A lot of times this year, I Iook at the lineup card and it's like 'Man, if we had one more kid reach, we would have scored maybe one or two if there was another opportunity. Tonight they did that, so I loved it."

Alabama's four-run rally was more than enough support for Emily Winstead (8-3) in the circle. The University of North Carolina-Wilmington transfer earned the win, shutting out Jackson State over four innings while allowing one hit and striking out four batters. Alea Johnson helped close the door for the Tide, striking out two batters over a perfect inning.

Alabama plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth before adding two more in the bottom of the fifth to complete the run-rule victory. The Tide walked off with the win, as Alexis Pupilo scored from third on a wild pitch with bases loaded and two outs.

Heivilin finished the game 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Hawkins and Ellestad both knocked in a pair of RBIs.

Alabama was able to record the win without using its two ace pitchers, Jocelyn Briski and Catelyn Riley. Murphy said the team will meet before deciding who will get the start against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

"That's the benefit of having a good pitching staff," Murphy said. "And Alea came in and did a good job, too. A inning with two strikeouts and nothing else. So, I was happy for both pitchers and what they did today. I think both Catelyn [Riley] and [Jocelyn] Briski are ready to go."

Alabama played Virginia Tech twice earlier this season, suffering a 2-1 defeat before recording a 9-1 victory during the Easton Bama Bash in February.

"I think for us, they're a really good team, we're a really good team, so it's going out with our best stuff and being prepared for them," Winstead said of Virginia Tech. "They're really, really good, and just trusting ourselves and trusting our teammates. ... This is a team we've seen twice already and it will be our third time. We'll probably see them a fourth time as well. Just knowing that our stuff is good and trusting it."

Alabama earned the No. 15 national seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. If Alabama advances out of the Tuscaloosa Regional, it will face the winner of the Norman Regional, which includes No. 2 national seed Oklahoma as well as California, Omaha and Boston University. The Crimson Tide is looking to reach its 16th straight appearance in the Women’s College World Series after making it to Oklahoma City the past two seasons.