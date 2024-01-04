Alabama is set to lose its two starting cornerbacks to the NFL draft. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low, Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry are both expected to enter their names in the draft. Low also reported that starting defensive back Malachi Moore and starting linebacker Deontae Lawson have told coaches they plan on returning to the Crimson Tide.

Arnold and McKinstry are both heavily projected to be first-round picks in this year’s NFL draft. They join starting right tackle J.C. Latham as well as starting edge rushers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell, who all declared for the draft earlier this week. Players have until Jan. 15 to declare for this year’s draft or decide to return to school This year’s NFL draft will take place in Detroit from April 25-27.

Arnold is coming off a breakout season in his first full year as a starter. He led the Crimson tide with five interceptions and 12 pass deflections while holding opposing passers to a 51.3 NFL passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

McKinstry has started the past two years for Alabama. Last season he recorded seven pass breakups while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 73.1 NFL passer rating, according to PFF.

Moore’s decision to stay helps soften the blow of Alabama’s heavy transition in the secondary. The senior was named a permanent team captain on last season’s team and is viewed as one of the smartest players on the Crimson Tide’s defense. He recorded 52 stops, including 5.0 tackles for a loss, to go with five pass breakups and an interception this past season.

Lawson's decision to return is also a big boost for the Crimson Tide's defense. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defender started 11 games at the Will linebacker position last season, finishing second on the team with 67 tackles while recording three sacks, 5.5 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups and four quarterback hurries.