Recruits react: Alabama targets weigh in on Tide hiring Ryan Grubb as OC

Ryan Grubb is a member of Alabama’s coaching staff once again. According to multiple reports Sunday, the Crimson Tide is hiring Grubb as its next offensive coordinator.

Grubb was originally set to join the Tide after following Kalen DeBoer from Washington last offseason but ended up taking the offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks. He was fired after one season that saw Seattle finish 10-7 and miss the playoffs.

Now, Grubb is set to reunite with DeBoer after the pair helped Washington reach the National Championship in 2023. Grubb served as DeBoer’s offensive coordinator at Fresno State (2020-21) and Washington (2022-23) and worked with DeBoer at multiple other stops along their respective coaching journeys.

Grubb’s new position comes with plenty of responsibilities on the field and the recruiting trail. It’s been a jam-packed month for Alabama with most of the staff touring the country, dishing out offers and visiting top prospects. Grubb will have to get up to speed quickly. But Alabama shouldn't see a drop-off in its recruiting form thanks to Grubb's familiarity with DeBoer and a few other coaches on staff. The Tide’s retainment of last season’s OC Nick Sheridan is also crucial, as Sheridan has been very busy recruiting the Tide’s 2026 class and was present around several top targets during its recent junior day on Saturday.

A few recruits shared their reactions to Grubb’s hire with Tide Illustrated. Here’s a roundup of what they said.