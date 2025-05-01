Where Alabama stands at the tackle position without spring additions

Alabama passed on offensive tackles during the spring transfer portal window, opting to avoid high-priced NIL risks and stick with its unproven crop of options at the position.

After facing limitations while recovering from shoulder surgery this spring, Kadyn Proctor should be back to full health to retain his starting role at left tackle this fall. Outside of that, the Tide’s remaining options at the position have just three combined starts.

Here’s a breakdown of Alabama’s current tackles and what to expect of them for the coming campaign.